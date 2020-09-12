Huddersfield 0-1 Norwich: Adam Idah scores winner on Canaries' Championship return

Substitute Adam Idah scored a late winner as Norwich started life back in the Championship with a battling 1-0 away win at Huddersfield.

The promising Republic of Ireland international striker had only been on the pitch five minutes, but was never going to miss from close range in the 81st minute after an awful mistake from defender Richard Stearman.

Centre-back Stearman was careless with a poor back-pass and Teemu Pukki crossed for Idah to lash home from inside the six-yard box.

It was tough on the Terriers, who had been good value for at least a point on the opening weekend of the new season.

Town boss Carlos Corberan handed debuts to new signing Pipa and academy graduate Ben Jackson, but last season's leading scorer Karlan Grant was left out of the squad following speculation of a transfer to West Brom.

Canaries manager Daniel Farke included three new signings - left-back Xavi Quintilla, Tottenham loan midfielder Oliver Skipp and former Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell all started.

Winger Adama Diakhaby had a chance for the hosts in the opening minute, but the Frenchman rifled over from 25 yards.

Stearman then went close to giving the Terriers the lead, but his poked shot from Alex Pritchard's corner was cleared off the line.

The Canaries had a really good shout for a penalty turned down by referee Geoff Eltringham not long after.

Xavier Quintilla's pacey delivery looked to strike Juninho Bacuna on the arm, but Eltringham, waved away the visitors' protests.

A quick counter-attack from Farke's team led to their best clear-cut chance of the first half, but, after a piercing run forward, striker Onel Hernandez blasted straight at goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

The Canaries had found some momentum and 10 minutes before the break Kenny McLean let rip with a stinging drive, but his goalbound effort was blocked inside the box.

Former Norwich midfielder Pritchard had a decent opportunity with a free-kick right on the edge of the area, but he frustratingly blazed over.

Josh Koroma went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock five minutes after the restart, but his powerful right-foot strike flew inches wide of the left upright.

Skipper Christoph Zimmermann headed just over from Quintilla's inswinging corner, while Pukki tried his luck from an acute angle. However, his shot flew well wide of the target as the Canaries continued to search for a breakthrough.

Koroma had a left-foot strike charged down on the edge of the area, but then Farke's team took a fortunate lead after Stearman's attempted pass to Hamer.

Pukki pounced to intercept the ball and his perfect cross saw Idah rifle into the roof of the net to secure maximum points.

What the managers said...

Huddersfield's Carlos Corberan: "The most important thing for me today was we fought with spirit and effort. We didn't get any points, but one point would have been very positive. We couldn't do enough things to get the result.

"The team showed the spirit we wanted today and a performance, which is the positive, but the result is the negative. But we will continue growing and learn from today's game."

Norwich's Daniel Farke: "Adam will be in the spotlight after his goal and we're delighted for him. But I will let you into a secret. I was not happy at all with Adam's training this week. There was an outburst from me. But I wanted to show faith in him.

"For me it was great to see Jordan Hugill at the end. He went straight to Adam to give him a hug - and the same with Teemu. Even though he (Hugill) is disappointed not to play, like Ben Gibson or Alex Tettey. Michael McGovern came to me at the end of this game and said he had spoken to Adam as well. That is what I want from my experienced players in this group."