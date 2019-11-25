Huddersfield vs Swansea preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Danny Simpson suffered a hip injury during Huddersfield's loss to Preston earlier this month

Huddersfield face Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley is hopeful that full-back Danny Simpson could feature against Sky Bet Championship opponents Swansea on Tuesday. Simpson suffered a hip injury during Town's loss to Preston earlier this month, and he missed the 1-1 draw against Birmingham on Saturday.

But while Simpson could return, his fellow defender Jaden Brown faces further time out recovering from an ankle ligament problem. Cowley has reported no fresh injury concerns following the Birmingham game.

Swansea head to Huddersfield on the back of a 1-0 home defeat against Millwall. They will again be without French winger Aldo Kalulu, who has not featured in first-team action since August because of an ankle injury.

But he played for half of an Under-23s game in Swansea colours last weekend, suggesting that a first-team return is not far away. Elsewhere, Swansea manager Steve Cooper continues to be without the services of injured pair Joe Rodon and Jordon Garrick.

Recent form

Huddersfield's improvement under the leadership of Cowley continued last weekend, with a 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham. That came after a 3-1 reverse at Preston, though that was their sole defeat in the last six games.

The Swans were narrowly beaten by Gary Rowett's Millwall at the Liberty Stadium last time out, while they drew 2-2 away to Sheffield Wednesday before the international break. They are without a victory since the 2-1 win over Wigan on 2 November.

Opta stats

Huddersfield Town are winless in three league meetings with Swansea (W0 D1 L2) since a 1-0 win in November 2007.

Swansea and Huddersfield last met in March 2018 at the John Smith's Stadium in a Premier League encounter, drawing 0-0.

Huddersfield have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Championship side this season (14).

Swansea haven't lost consecutive league games since March, when they lost three in a row under Graham Potter.

Huddersfield have won as many points in their last five home league games (nine - W2 D3 L0) as they did in their previous 25 games at the John Smith's Stadium (W2 D3 L20).

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant has scored the opening goal in five Championship games this season; the most of any player in the competition.