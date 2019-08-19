Hull vs Blackburn preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Hull face Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday evening, live on Sky Sports.

Coverage gets underway live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm, while kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Team news

Hull skipper Eric Lichaj is expected to miss his side's home game against Blackburn. Lichaj was withdrawn at half-time in Saturday's draw at Brentford and is a major doubt, so Leonardo Da Silva Lopes and Robbie McKenzie could be vying to start at right-back.

Left-back Callum Elder is still not ready for match action after joining from Leicester earlier this month, while forward Josh Magennis and midfielder Dan Batty are pushing for starts. Defender Angus MacDonald remains a long-term absentee as he works his way back from deep vein thrombosis, which has kept him out for a year.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is likely to choose from an unchanged squad after his side's first league win of the season against Middlesbrough on Saturday. Manchester City loanee Tosin Adarabioyo is not expected to feature, but could return to training in time for the weekend's home game against Cardiff.

Winger Harry Chapman will not be included in Mowbray's squad and will instead continue to build up his game time with the Under-23s. Striker Dominic Samuel is also hoping to return to action with the Under-23s in the coming weeks as he works his way back from a serious knee injury.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is expected to name a similar side for the trip to the KCOM

Recent form

Grant McCann's first game since taking over at Hull ended in a 2-1 defeat away at Swansea, but a 2-1 win over Reading and a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Tranmere in the Carabao Cup kicked their campaign into gear. A third success on the spin almost came against Brentford on Saturday, but Ollie Watkins' goal ensured the encounter at Griffin Park ended in a 1-1 draw.

Blackburn started with a 2-1 loss to Charlton, with a 2-0 reverse to Fulham coming seven days later. Tony Mowbray's Rovers beat Oldham 3-2 to set up a trip to Sheffield United in the League Cup, before a 1-0 win at home to Middlesbrough, which is, arguably, their standout result.

Talking point - The importance of Jarrod Bowen

With two stellar Championship campaigns under his belt, who'd have thought that Jarrod Bowen would still be plugging away in the second tier this season? The 22-year-old was a reported target for a host of Premier League clubs this summer after a season in which he netted 22 goals in 46 games as the Tigers missed out on the play-offs in spite of a half-season resurgence.

New Hull boss Grant McCann must be counting his lucky stars. He's already scored two goals in three games, with an assist to boot, proving just how much of a central figure he is. Bowen is sure to be subject to interest once more during the January window if he keeps the same pace, but if he does so, Hull could well find themselves in the lofty positions of last term.

Jarrod Bowen has scored 39 goals in the last three seasons for Hull

Latest highlights

1:52 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Hull. Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Hull.

1:26 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Middlesbrough. Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn and Middlesbrough.

Opta stats

Hull haven't lost three consecutive league matches against Blackburn since March 1989.

Blackburn are looking to win consecutive league visits to Hull for the first time since December 1979.

Following their victory over Reading in their first home game, Hull are looking to win their opening two league matches of the season at the KCOM Stadium for the first time since 2015-16, when they beat Huddersfield and Fulham under Steve Bruce.

Blackburn have lost on each of their last four league trips to Yorkshire, conceding at least three goals in each of those matches. However, Rovers' last such victory did come at Hull in August last season, thanks to a Bradley Dack winner.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has recorded seven league victories against Hull City, more than versus any other team.

No player has had more shots in the Championship through the first three matches without scoring than Blackburn's Bradley Dack (12 - alongside Sergi Canos).

Prutton's prediction

Grant McCann has had a solid start in charge at Hull, and it cannot be underestimated how important it was for him to hold on to Jarrod Bowen, who has scored twice already.

Blackburn got off the mark with an important win over Middlesbrough on Saturday, and they will be hoping to kick on from there. That being said, I think Hull will edge this one.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!