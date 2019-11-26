Hull vs Preston preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Hull City striker Josh Magennis

Hull face Preston in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Team news

Hull striker Josh Magennis is back in contention. Magennis has missed the Tigers' last four matches through suspension after being sent off for the second time this season in the win over Nottingham Forest.

He may have to settle for a place on the bench, with Tom Eaves performing well in his absence. Jarrod Bowen has been in fine form for City, scoring five goals in his last four games, and he will start at the KCOM Stadium.

Preston centre-back Ben Davies is doubtful after he sustained an ankle injury in the loss to Derby at the weekend. He faces a late fitness test, with Jordan Storey standing by to partner Patrick Bauer at the back.

Tom Clarke (knee), Andrew Hughes (foot) and Louis Moult (ACL) remain the only other absentees. Preston boss Alex Neil has confirmed that Clarke and Hughes are close to returning.

Recent form

Hull came from behind to draw 2-2 with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday, a result that followed a narrow 1-0 loss at home to West Brom before the final international break of 2019.

Preston lost ground at the top of the Championship on Saturday, as Martyn Waghorn scored the winner in a 1-0 loss to Derby. That brought a three-game winning streak to a close, where Alex Neil had taken nine points from Huddersfield, Charlton and Blackburn.

Latest highlights

2:07 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City.

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Derby and Preston. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Derby and Preston.

Opta stats

Hull are winless in two home league matches against Preston (W0 D1 L1) since winning 2-0 in August 2015.

Hull and Preston have faced once this season, drawing 2-2 in the League Cup second round, with the Lilywhites winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

Since August 2018, Hull City's Jarrod Bowen has scored 33 Championship goals - four more than any other player.

Preston have lost eight of their last 12 away Championship matches (W2 D2 L8), including their last outing at Derby.

Hull City have scored 2+ goals in eight of their last 11 league games (W5 D3 L3), drawing 2-2 in their most recent outing against Middlesbrough.

No team have scored more goals than Preston North End in the Championship this season (31). However, no team have scored fewer goals on the road than Preston (6).

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1)