Hull vs Swansea preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Hull manager Nigel Adkins has more selection options for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Swansea.

Defenders Reece Burke and Jordy De Wijs have both trained after missing the 2-0 home victory over Brentford, a win which stretched the Tigers' unbeaten run to four games. Evandro and Jon Toral are also back in training after suffering calf strains but may not be risked.

Eric Lichaj (hamstring) is another easing himself back into contention, and Stephen Kingsley has fully shaken off a hip problem to take on his old club.

Dutch defender Mike van der Hoorn should be available for Swansea after being laid low by a virus. Van der Hoorn was substituted at half-time in the 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend but has returned to training.

Midfielder Tom Carroll (hip) remains out but could rejoin Graham Potter's first-team group for the rest of the festive programme. Winger Dan James is back in the squad after missing the wins over Brentford and Wednesday with a slight hamstring strain.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Hull and Brentford.

Opta stats

Hull will be hosting Swansea in a match in the second-tier for just the second time during the 21st century, with the only other such meeting coming back in August 2010 when the Tigers ran out 2-0 winners.

Swansea have lost six of their last seven visits to Hull in all competitions (W1), failing to score in five of those matches.

Hull City have had seven different scorers in the Championship this season - a joint-league low alongside Blackburn.

Following three successive defeats, Swansea have won back to back league games - they last won three in a row in May 2017 in the Premier League.

Hull have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four home league games, as many as in their previous 14 combined.

Swansea have won as many away league games in their last three attempts (2), as they did in the previous 16 put together (W2 D7 L7).

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Swansea City and Sheffield United.

Prutton's prediction

You have to admire the job that Nigel Adkins has done at Hull, considering the difficult circumstances he has found himself in. It looks like they are pulling away from the relegation zone now.

Swansea have been hovering around mid-table for most of the season but look too inconsistent to make a break into the top six. I can see the Tigers continuing their good run on Saturday evening.

David Prutton predicts: 2-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)