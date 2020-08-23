Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC. American MLS League.

Fort Lauderdale Stadium.

Inter Miami CF 3

  • J Carranza (12th minute, 23rd minute)
  • R Pizarro (48th minute)

Orlando City SC 2

  • D Dike (18th minute)
  • Nani (80th minute)

MLS round-up: David Beckham's Inter Miami seal first victory

Elsewhere, LA Galaxy claimed bragging rights in El Trafico. with a 2-0 victory against LAFC

Sunday 23 August 2020 10:01, UK

Julian Carranza celebrates with Dylan Nealis and Rodolfo Pizarro
Image: Julian Carranza celebrates with Dylan Nealis and Rodolfo Pizarro

Inter Miami secured their first MLS victory, beating Orlando City 3-2 at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

The side co-owned by former Manchester United and England midfielder David Beckham, making their home debut, were ahead in the 12th minute through Julian Carranza.

Orlando City pulled level six minutes later when Daryl Dike struck before Carranza added his second to restore the hosts' lead some five minutes later In what was a frantic opening.

Inter had lost five consecutive games since joining the MLS and they exited the MLS is BACK tournament with three straight defeats, but Rodolfo Pizarro's volley extended their advantage just after the break.

Former Manchester United winger Nani made it interesting, scoring a header in the 80th minute to pull a goal back for the visitors, but Diego Alonso's men held on for a memorable victory.

Inter Miami CF
Atlanta United FC

Thursday 27th August 1:00am

Meanwhile, Goals from Ethan Zubak and Sebastian Lletget helped LA Galaxy claim bragging rights in El Trafico. with a 2-0 victory against LAFC.

Galaxy were thrashed 6-2 by LAFC at the MLS is Back Tournament last month, however, they got their revenge with goals either side of the half-time.

Elsewhere, Pity Martinez's double inspired Atlanta United to a 2-0 win against Nashville, while Real Salt Lake came from behind to score four second-half goals to comprehensively beat Colorado Rapids.

New York City FC
Columbus Crew

Tuesday 25th August 12:00am
