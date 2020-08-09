Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Team news

Inter Milan will have Alexis Sanchez available after completing his permanent move from Manchester United.

Antonio Conte may be tempted to stick with the same XI that beat Getafe in the one-legged affair in the last 16, meaning Lautaro Martinez could retain his place alongside Romelu Lukaku up front.

Christian Eriksen is among those pushing for a recall but Roberto Gagliardini could keep his place as part of a three-man midfield.

Image: Kai Havertz has featured in the Europa League despite interest from Chelsea

Chelsea eyes will be on Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz with the 21-year-old a top transfer target for the Blues.

Florian Wirtz was selected against Rangers as Peter Bosz made the most of the opportunity to slightly rotate, but Leon Bailey is expected to be recalled on Monday.

How to follow

Follow Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen on Sky Sports' digital platforms with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm on Monday.

Opta facts

Image: Romelu Lukaku is expected to lead the line for Inter on Monday against Bayer

This will be only the third competitive meeting between Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, after the Italian side won both clashes in the 2002-03 Champions League second group stage, 3-2 at home and 2-0 away.

Bayer Leverkusen have reached the quarter-final stage of a major European competition for the first time since the 2007-08 UEFA Cup, while they haven't reached a semi-final since 2001-02 when they made the final of the 2001-02 Champions League.

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has scored in each of his last eight appearances in the UEFA Europa League (11 goals in total), a run stretching across 2014-15 with Everton and this season. He is only the second player to score in eight consecutive appearances in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, after Alan Shearer in 2004-05; no player has ever scored in nine in a row.

Quarter-final draw

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel

Manchester United vs Copenhagen

vs Copenhagen Inter Milan vs Bayer Leverkusen

Wolves vs Sevilla

Semi-final draw in full

Wolves or Sevilla vs Manchester United or Copenhagen

or Sevilla vs or Copenhagen Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel vs Inter Milan or Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League: key dates

Europa League quarter-finals: August 10/11 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League semi-finals: August 16/17 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League final: August 21 (8pm BST)

