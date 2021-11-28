Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ipswich Town vs Crewe Alexandra. Sky Bet League One.

Portman Road.

Ipswich Town 2

  • L Offord (3rd minute own goal)
  • B Celina (50th minute)

Crewe Alexandra 0

    yellow_card icon

    Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Scott Fraser (Ipswich Town).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra).

    start icon

    Second Half begins Ipswich Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Ipswich Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.

    goal icon

    Goal! Ipswich Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 0. Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Edmundson.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

    free_kick_won icon

    Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town).

    free_kick_won icon

    Billy Sass-Davies (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Macauley Bonne.

    corner icon

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Williams.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Macauley Bonne with a headed pass.

    corner icon

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Scott Kashket.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town).

    free_kick_won icon

    Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    offside icon

    Offside, Ipswich Town. Aristote Nsiala tries a through ball, but Conor Chaplin is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Scott Kashket (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bailey Clements (Ipswich Town).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Billy Sass-Davies (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lowery following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by George Edmundson.

    offside icon

    Offside, Ipswich Town. Aristote Nsiala tries a through ball, but Bersant Celina is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Chris Long.

    offside icon

    Offside, Ipswich Town. Bailey Clements tries a through ball, but Macauley Bonne is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Christian Walton.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Porter with a headed pass.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Janoi Donacien (Ipswich Town).

    free_kick_won icon

    Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Billy Sass-Davies.

    free_kick_won icon

    Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town).

    free_kick_won icon

    Billy Sass-Davies (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    own_goal icon

    Own Goal by Luke Offord, Crewe Alexandra. Ipswich Town 1, Crewe Alexandra 0.

    free_kick_won icon

    Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Billy Sass-Davies (Crewe Alexandra).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.