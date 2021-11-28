48' Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

48' Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

48' Foul by Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra).

46' Foul by Scott Fraser (Ipswich Town).

46' Foul by Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra).

Second Half begins Ipswich Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.

45'+6' First Half ends, Ipswich Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 0.

45'+5' Goal! Ipswich Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 0. Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Edmundson.

45'+3' Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

45'+3' Regan Griffiths (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45' Foul by Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town).

45' Billy Sass-Davies (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Attempt missed. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

44' Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Macauley Bonne.

43' Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Williams.

43' Attempt blocked. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Macauley Bonne with a headed pass.

42' Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Scott Kashket.

40' Attempt missed. Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

37' Foul by Sone Aluko (Ipswich Town).

37' Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Offside, Ipswich Town. Aristote Nsiala tries a through ball, but Conor Chaplin is caught offside.

30' Scott Kashket (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Bailey Clements (Ipswich Town).

30' Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town).

28' Attempt missed. Billy Sass-Davies (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lowery following a corner.

27' Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by George Edmundson.

27' Offside, Ipswich Town. Aristote Nsiala tries a through ball, but Bersant Celina is caught offside.

23' Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

23' Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

22' Attempt missed. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Chris Long.

21' Offside, Ipswich Town. Bailey Clements tries a through ball, but Macauley Bonne is caught offside.

18' Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Christian Walton.

18' Attempt saved. Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Porter with a headed pass.

12' Foul by Janoi Donacien (Ipswich Town).

12' Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10' Foul by Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town).

10' Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Attempt blocked. Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

8' Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Billy Sass-Davies.

7' Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7' Foul by Tom Lowery (Crewe Alexandra).

4' Foul by Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town).

4' Billy Sass-Davies (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Own Goal by Luke Offord, Crewe Alexandra. Ipswich Town 1, Crewe Alexandra 0.

3' Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3' Foul by Billy Sass-Davies (Crewe Alexandra).

First Half begins.