Ipswich vs West Brom preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Ipswich could have midfielder Jon Nolan available again following a dead leg for Friday's Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom at Portman Road.

Town boss Paul Lambert reported no major injury concerns from the players who returned after international duty. Midfielder Teddy Bishop is making good progress from his hamstring injury, so could soon be in contention, along with forward Ellis Harrison (ankle) and left-back Myles Kenlock (ankle).

Emyr Huws, though, has suffered a setback after the midfielder returned to training following a knee operation, while Tom Adeyemi continues his recovery from Achilles surgery.

West Brom, looking to kick on from the 4-1 win over Leeds before the international break, expect to have midfielders Gareth Barry and Chris Brunt available. Barry (calf) and Brunt (hamstring) have both been back in full training following respective fitness worries.

Defender Kyle Bartley, though, continues to be monitored as he has been carrying a knee problem. Forward Dwight Gayle could be back in contention for a start having come off the bench late on against Leeds following his calf injury.

3:08 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Ipswich. Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Ipswich.

Opta stats

Ipswich have won just one of their previous nine league meetings with West Brom (D2 L6), however this will be the first such clash since January 2010.

West Brom haven't kept a clean sheet at Portman Road in league competition since November 1980, conceding on each of their last 19 trips there.

Ipswich are looking for their first league victory at Portmand Road since April (1-0 v Barnsley), having failed to win any of their 10 such games since (D7 L3).

Ipswich vs W Brom Live on

West Brom have scored 37 goals in the Championship this term; the most by a team after 17 games of a second tier campaign since Southampton in 2011-12 (40).

Ipswich striker Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two league appearances, while he has never previously netted in three consecutive Championship games.

West Brom have scored a league-high 28 goals in the second half of Championship games this season, while Ipswich have scored a league-low four goals in this period.

4:12 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Leeds. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Leeds.

Prutton's prediction

It's been a steady enough start for Paul Lambert and Ipswich, with two draws from his first two games. It was winning that was the problem under Paul Hurst, though, and he needs the first one soon, because draws won't help him bridge the gap that is developing between themselves and safety.

West Brom got themselves back to winning ways big time against Leeds before the international break. What a performance that was in the second half. Ipswich have improved but I can't see past a Baggies win.

David Prutton predicts: 1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet)