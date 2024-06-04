Israel Women 0-5 Scotland Women: Martha Thomas leads Euro 2025 Qualifier win to book play-off spot

Martha Thomas scored four goals as Scotland defeated Israel 5-0 in Budapest to remain unbeaten top of Women's Euro 2025 qualifying Group B2 - a result which guarantees them a play-off place.

It was the second time in quick succession the two sides had faced each other after Pedro Martinez Losa's side won 4-1 at Hampden on Friday night.

And Tuesday's rematch on neutral territory in Hungary proved similarly comfortable for the Scots, who have now taken 10 points from a possible 12 in their quest to qualify for the finals in Switzerland next year.

Scotland are now 10 points ahead of bottom-placed Israel with only two games remaining in the group and the top three all qualify for the play-offs.

The visitors started on the front foot and threatened in the eighth minute when Claire Emslie's low ball across goal was deflected onto the post.

The opener came six minutes later when Thomas drove home a low shot from 12 yards out after being released by a through ball from Emslie.

The Scots doubled their lead in the 37th when Thomas headed home Lisa Evans' cross from the right.

The visitors changed their goalkeeper for the start of the second half, with Eartha Cummings replacing Lee Gibson between the sticks.

However, the majority of the action continued to be played out at the other end of the pitch, and Thomas sealed her first international hat-trick in the 74th minute when she guided home another Evans cross with her knee from the edge of the six-yard box.

The Tottenham striker was on target for a fourth time just three minutes later when she glanced home Nicola Docherty's cross from the left.

Chelsea Cornet sealed a convincing victory for Scotland with four minutes remaining when she lashed in the rebound after Jane Ross saw a header cleared off the line.

What is the Euro 2025 qualifying schedule?

Qualifying matchdays one and two: April 3 to 9 2024

Qualifying matchdays three and four: May 29 to June 4 2024

Qualifying matchdays five and six: July 10 to 16 2024

Play-off draw: July 19 2024

Play-off round one (two legs): October 23 to 29 2024

Play-off round two (two legs): November 27 to December 3 2024

Euro 2025 finals draw: December 16 2024

Euro 2025 finals: July 2 to 27 2025 (Switzerland)