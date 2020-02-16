Juventus back top in Serie A after victory over Brescia - European round-up

Goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado sent Juventus back to the top of the Serie A table with a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Brescia on Sunday.

Brescia striker Florian Aye picked up two yellow cards in three minutes near the end of the first half and Juve immediately capitalised as Dybala whipped in the opener from a free-kick.

Cuadrado doubled their advantage with a neat finish after 75 minutes, and the home crowd were given more reason to cheer when captain Giorgio Chiellini came off the bench to make his first appearance since rupturing his cruciate ligament in August.

Maurizio Sarri rested forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored in 10 consecutive Serie A matches, and his gamble paid off as Juve eased to a win that moved them up to 57 points.

Image: Brescia's Mario Balotelli challenges Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci

Sarri came in for criticism after a shock 2-1 defeat by Hellas Verona last weekend saw his side lose the Serie A lead to Inter, but they were rarely tested by relegation-battling Brescia at the Allianz Stadium.

The visitors lost goalkeeper Enrico Alfonso to a head injury early on, meaning Lorenzo Andrenacci was called on to make his Serie A debut, and their hopes of recording their first league win at Juve took a blow when Aye was shown a second yellow for barging over Aaron Ramsey.

Dybala stroked the resulting free-kick into the corner of the net, and Juve almost made it two when Andrenacci palmed a Daniele Rugani header onto the crossbar.

Image: Paulo Dybala celebrates after opening the scoring for Juve against Brescia

There were concerns for Sarri when substitute Miralem Pjanic limped off with a muscular problem, but Cuadrado put the result beyond doubt, exchanging passes with Blaise Matuidi before dinking home a neat finish.

Elsewhere, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa scored two goals apiece as Fiorentina hammered Sampdoria 5-1, both sides finishing the first half with 10 men after Samp defender Nicola Murru and Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj picked up second yellow cards.

Gervinho scored for Parma in a 1-0 victory at Sassuolo, and Hellas Verona extended their unbeaten run to nine games with a 0-0 draw at Udinese.

Bundesliga: Bayern return top in style

Image: Robert Lewandowski was among the goals as Bayern Munich beat Cologne

Bayern Munich scored three goals in a devastating opening 12 minutes as they thumped Cologne 4-1 away on Sunday to go back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski maintained his average of over a goal a game this season as he put the Bavarians ahead in the third minute and goals from Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry left Cologne reeling.

After Cologne had two goals disallowed for offside, Gnabry added a fourth in the 65th minute before Mark Uth scored a consolation for the Billy Goats, who deserved more for their second-half effort.

Bayern, chasing an eighth successive title, have 46 points from 22 games, one ahead of RB Leipzig who had gone top with a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday. Cologne are 14th with 23 points and have a six-point cushion over the relegation playoff spot.