Leeds United vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is an injury doubt to face Aston Villa.

Klich was substituted in the second half of Leeds' midweek win over Southampton after appearing to injure his back.

Marcelo Bielsa has already ruled both Rodrigo and Kalvin Phillips out of the fixture. The Leeds head coach told reporters they are being cautious with midfielder Phillips after a calf problem, while defender Robin Koch is not expected to return to training until next week.

Jack Grealish will sit out Aston Villa's trip to Elland Road as he continues to recover from a shin problem.

The skipper missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Leicester and while boss Dean Smith hopes he could be available for Tuesday's game against Sheffield United, there is no exact timeframe for the midfielder's return.

Right-back Matty Cash is expected to be out for at least another two weeks with a hamstring injury. Defender Kortney Hause (foot) and forward Wesley (knee) remain on the sidelines although both are close to a return.

Leeds United

Aston Villa Saturday 27th February 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Leeds vs Aston Villa is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm; Kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Leeds are looking to complete their first league double over Aston Villa since the 1975-76 campaign, following their 3-0 win at Villa Park earlier this season.

Aston Villa have won just two of their last 17 away league games against Leeds (D9 L6), with those victories coming in January and December 2000.

Leeds are looking to win consecutive league games against Aston Villa for the first time since April/August 1995. In the Premier League, the Whites have lost just one of their last eight meetings with the Villans (0-2 in February 2004).

Only Manchester United (17), Liverpool (14) and Newcastle (14) have won more Premier League away games in Yorkshire than Aston Villa (13). However, the Villans have failed to score in their last three top-flight visits to the county since beating Hull 2-0 in April 2010.

Leeds have lost five of their eight Premier League games played on Saturdays this season (W2 D1), while Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last six Saturday league games (W5 D1), keeping a clean sheet each time.

All three of Aston Villa's Premier League games against promoted sides this season have finished 3-0, with the Villans beating Fulham and West Brom and losing to Leeds. Aston Villa are looking to win away against all three promoted teams in a single Premier League season for the first time.

