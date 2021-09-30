Leeds vs Watford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Watford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling for their home Premier League game against Watford.

Striker Bamford has not recovered from an ankle injury and right-back Ayling requires minor knee surgery, but winger Raphinha (hip) is available after being forced out of last week's home defeat to West Ham and defender Diego Llorente (muscle strain) is also back in contention.

Germany defender Robin Koch remains sidelined with a troublesome pelvic injury and midfielder Adam Forshaw (muscle strain) is still out.

Watford midfielder Peter Etebo suffered a torn quad muscle in last weekend's draw with Newcastle and is set to miss "four to five months" according to boss Xisco Munoz.

It is a blow for the Hornets but could see summer arrival Ozan Tufan handed a full debut at Elland Road.

Tom Cleverley will also be part of the travelling squad after he passed concussion return-to-training protocols following a blow to the face against the Magpies while goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann (knee) is fit again.

How to follow

Follow Leeds vs Watford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

Last time out...

