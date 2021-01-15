Leeds vs Brighton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Leeds will be without suspended midfielder Kalvin Phillips for their home game against Brighton. Phillips received his fifth booking of the season in the recent defeat at Tottenham and sits out a one-game ban.

Forward Tyler Roberts has recovered from illness and is back in contention, while defenders Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente are also available. Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury worries after last weekend's FA Cup defeat at Crawley. Midfielder Adam Forshaw (hip) and defender Gaetano Berardi (knee) are long-term absentees.

Brighton will have midfielder Yves Bissouma back from a one-match ban for the visit to Elland Road.

2:11 A preview of matchweek 19 in the Premier League as Liverpool host Manchester United and Newcastle travel to London to take on Arsenal

Albion remain without Tariq Lamptey (hamstring), Adam Lallana (groin), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (knock), Aaron Connolly (hamstring) and Danny Welbeck (knee).

Poland midfielder Jakub Moder, who was recalled from a loan spell at Lech Poznan, has begun training with the Seagulls but will not be involved. Steven Alzate may feature following illness.

How to follow

Leeds United

Brighton and Hove Albion Saturday 16th January 2:30pm Kick off 3:00pm

Leeds vs Brighton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2.30pm on Saturday; kick-off at 3pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Brighton in the Premier League

Shots anyone?

This game has all the ingredients to explode into a typically mad Leeds encounter. I have absolutely no strong opinion on which way the game will go but I'm confident there will be shots. So many shots.

Games involving Leeds have produced the most shots combined of any club in the Premier League. In fact, Marcelo Bielsa's team have featured in the top four matches for total shots in a match this season (43 vs Manchester United, 39 vs Aston Villa, 38 vs Everton and 38 vs Tottenham). Also, six of the nine Premier League games with 35 or more shots this season have involved Leeds.

No matter who you are, it is likely you are going to get dragged into a gung-ho encounter full of incident and chances. And Brighton won't be able to resist. Although none of their games have featured over 27 match shots this season, Graham Potter's men rank seventh for most shots in the Premier League (221) while only Liverpool have had more shots than Leeds (259). They may not be famed for their ruthlessness in front of goal but Brighton do create chances.

An early goal could send this game into chaos mode and Sky Bet's line of the game to produce 28 or more shots at 10/11 looks a steal. Those who like fishing at bigger prices should also take note of the 6/1 for there to be 35 or more shots.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-2 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: 35 or more match shots (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Leeds in the Premier League

Leeds United have lost seven of their last nine league matches against Brighton (W2), though the Whites won 2-0 the last time the sides met in March 2017 courtesy of a Chris Wood double.

This is the first top-flight meeting between Leeds and Brighton since May 1982, a 2-1 victory for Leeds at Elland Road. Leeds have never lost at home against Brighton in the top-flight (P3 W2 D1).

Leeds have conceded 33 goals in their 17 Premier League games this season - the Whites had only conceded 35 in their 46 Championship games last term.

Leeds are looking to win three consecutive home games in the Premier League for the first time since a run of five between April-August 2001 under David O'Leary.

Brighton are winless in their last nine Premier League games (D5 L4), the longest current run in this season's competition.

Leeds United have lost their first two matches in 2021 in all competitions, 3-0 defeats to both Spurs and Crawley, last losing their first three matches in a year back in 2014 under Brian McDermott, when they lost their first four.

Brighton are averaging 12.3 shots per game in the Premier League this season, their highest in a single Premier League campaign. However, just 28 per cent of these shots have been on target, their lowest ratio in a single season in the competition.

Brighton have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (12).

Brighton striker Neal Maupay has scored in three of his four league matches against Leeds, netting three times for Brentford in the Championship between November 2017 and April 2019, scoring home and away against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds in 2018-19.

Since his first Premier League start for Leeds in November, only Patrick Bamford (36) has had more shots for the Whites than winger Raphinha (27), with the Brazilian having nine carries ending with a shot, five more than any other Whites player in that time.

In a special Pitch to Post Preview Podcast we look ahead to Sunday's blockbuster between Liverpool and Man Utd at Anfield.

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness joins Peter Smith to discuss the big match, including why the hosts will be wary of their rivals and which players must stand up and deliver for their side.

We also get the latest team news and possible starting XIs from Sky Sports News reporters James Cooper and Vinny O'Connor, while football writer Lewis Jones - AKA Jones Knows - makes his Pitch for what will happen in the game.

Subscribe to the Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple | Spotify | Castbox | Spreaker