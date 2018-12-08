Leeds 2-1 QPR: Kemar Roofe hits double in comeback win

1:38 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and QPR Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and QPR

Kemar Roofe scored twice as Leeds came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 and make it four straight Sky Bet Championship wins.

The double took Roofe's tally against QPR to six goals in three games but the match will be remembered for United ending their 58-game wait for a penalty.

Leeds spurned a host of early opportunities and were made to pay as Nahki Wells put the visitors ahead after 26 minutes with a cool finish.

Roofe was in the thick of the action in the opening stages and he eventually found a way past Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley on the stroke of half-time.

The United striker's spot-kick appeared to be sending Marcelo Bielsa's side top of the table but they remain in second following Norwich's late winner against Bolton.

Leeds made a bright start with Roofe turning Pablo Hernandez's cross wide before the Spanish playmaker himself scuffed a volley off target.

Roofe was inches away from getting a decisive touch on Ezgjan Alioski's scuffed cross and when he did connect with a shot - after Mateusz Klich's effort looped into the air - Lumley denied him.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was forced into his first save when Eberechi Eze tried his luck from 20 yards but there was nothing the Leeds goalkeeper could do to keep out Wells' left-footed effort after the striker capitalised on an error by stand-in centre-back Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds lost their way as QPR grew in confidence after the opener and appeared set to go into the break behind before Roofe's last-gasp strike.

The home fans were growing impatient as Leeds stroked the ball around but they were soon on their feet as Roofe stabbed home Hernandez's toe-poked attempt.

After Hernandez threatened to complete the comeback with a fierce strike just after the restart, Leeds had a moment to savour when referee Peter Bankes pointed to the spot after Toni Leistner handled in the box.

Roofe took the responsibility and duly sent Lumley the wrong way to put Leeds ahead after 52 minutes.

QPR refused to lie down and twice went close through Wells, who blazed a shot over when well placed before curling another effort just wide of the left-hand post.

Klich shot straight at Lumley as Leeds sought a killer third goal and QPR boss Steve McClaren threw on striker Matt Smith in the closing stages.

But some strong defending and Peacock-Farrell's fingertip save from Jake Bidwell's looping shot denied Rangers as Leeds held on in driving rain.

The managers

Marcelo Bielsa: "There is big pressure and expectation and they've got a manager with the experience to handle that. That's what they're doing. I think they won ugly today and that's what you need to do when you're going for promotion.

"You're starting to see six, seven, eight teams coming through - Aston Villa being one of them and I expect Stoke to as well. There's a lot of big clubs and only three can go up. There will be a lot of disappointed clubs with big expectations that won't make it. But Leeds are going to be up there, without a shadow of a doubt."

Steve McClaren: "It was a poor decision for the penalty, a very, very poor decision,. It's cost us a result. Toni was adamant it didn't touch his hand and the referee's position - wow. He's got fantastic eyes. He can see through people I think to see a handball.

"We go away very disappointed with the result but proud of the players in terms of their performance."