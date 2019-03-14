Leeds vs Sheff Utd preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Marcelo Bielsa is expected to name an unchanged side for the sixth successive game as Leeds host promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Bielsa has no new injury or suspension worries as the second-placed Whites bid to maintain their push for the Premier League against a side one place and two points behind them.

Teenage winger Jack Clarke could return to the squad for the first time since being sidelined by a virus in early February. Striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Adam Forshaw are both edging closer to fitness, but remain unavailable due to respective knee injuries.

The Blades will be without suspended striker Gary Madine, who received a straight red card in Tuesday night's home win against Brentford. Otherwise, manager Chris Wilder could choose from an unchanged squad after his players came through unscathed in midweek.

Wilder has confirmed skipper and leading goalscorer Billy Sharp will return to the starting line-up against his former club. Fellow striker David McGoldrick, winger Mark Duffy and defender Martin Cranie are among those pushing for recalls.

Opta stats

Leeds United haven't completed a league double over Sheffield United since the 1991-92 season, when they won the top-flight title.

Sheffield United are looking to win consecutive away league visits to Leeds for the first time since March 1961.

Just six of the 15 goals Leeds have conceded in the Championship at Elland Road this season have been from open play.

Sheffield United are the only Championship side to have had a larger share of possession in a game against Leeds this season, enjoying 56% in the reverse fixture; since that game, Leeds have had at least 60% possession in 15 of their 17 Championship games.

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored three goals in four away league appearances at Elland Road - as many as he managed in 18 appearances for Leeds at Elland Road during the 2014-15 season.

Pablo Hernandez is the first Leeds United player to register both double figures for goals (10) and assists (11) in a Championship season since Robert Snodgrass in the 2011-12 campaign (13 goals, 13 assists).

Prutton's prediction

This is a huge game in the battle for promotion. It is the last time any of the top three will meet each other this season so it's also the last time for any of them to directly impact upon each other's results.

Both of these sides got big wins in midweek and confidence will be high in each camp. The reverse fixture earlier in the season was decided by a mistake and I expect this to be another tight game. I just think Leeds will have enough at home.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)