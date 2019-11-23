Barcelona survive Leganes scare after VAR-awarded late winner

Arturo Vidal celebrates after a VAR review awards what proved to be Barcelona's winner

Barcelona came from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory at struggling Leganes as Arturo Vidal struck a scrappy late winner that was awarded after a VAR review.

The rock-bottom hosts had taken the lead in coach Javier Aguirre's first home game in charge thanks to a superb strike from Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri in the 12th minute.

Lionel Messi reacts as Barcelona fall behind at Leganes

Leganes spurned two chances to extend their advantage before the break but Barca levelled in the 52nd minute when Luis Suarez glanced in Lionel Messi's free-kick.

Barca were unconvincing again away from home but won the game thanks to a fortunate goal in the 79th minute from Vidal.

The Chilean midfielder was in a clear offside position when he knocked in from close range but a VAR review ruled him on as the ball had bounced off Leganes' Ruben Perez.

Barca temporarily extend their lead at the top of the table by three points, although second-placed Real Madrid can go level with them when they host Real Sociedad later on Saturday.

Barca face title rivals Atletico Madrid away from home next and will have to do so without influential midfielder Sergio Busquets, who is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the campaign.