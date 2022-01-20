Leicester vs Brighton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Leicester have no fresh injury concerns for the Premier League visit of Brighton.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is available after coming off against Tottenham with a calf issue and Daniel Amartey is back after Ghana's early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira are injured while Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Nampalys Mendy are on international duty.

With Brighton boss Graham Potter having tested positive for coronavirus, assistant Billy Reid will take charge at the King Power Stadium in his absence.

Reid hopes to have captain Lewis Dunk back in contention. The centre-half has been out since the beginning of December with a knee injury but he could be added to the squad if he comes through training on Saturday.

Shane Duffy (ankle) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) remain unavailable, while Yves Bissouma is still at the Africa Cup of Nations.

How to follow

Last time out...

Two good footballing teams are likely to cancel one another out here. The draw is a serious runner at 11/5 with Sky Bet.

After their 1-1 draw Crystal Palace, where they created enough to win three matches, Brighton's tag as the kings of underperforming their expected goals data was accurate yet again. They have won the xG battle in five of their last six fixtures but have won just two of those matches. All the metrics suggest a run of positive results are on the horizon - but we've been here so many times with Brighton.

Against such a dangerous, attack-minded team as Leicester, who have scored 29 goals in their last 12 games and possess, arguably, the hottest player in the Premier League at the moment in James Maddison, Brighton are easily swerved at the prices.

Leicester have the edge in attack but Brighton are supremely more organised at the back. I'd fully expect Graham Potter's team to get into some fantastic positions at the King Power but not make the most of them. Back the draw.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Back the draw (13/5 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Leicester have only lost three of their 17 home league games against Brighton (W11 D3), most recently a 4-1 loss in April 2014.

Brighton's 2-1 victory over Leicester at the Amex Stadium earlier this season was their first ever Premier League win against the Foxes (P9 D2 L6). They're looking to do the league double against them for just the third time, previously doing so in 1980-81 and 2013-14.

Leicester have kept a clean sheet in 56% of their Premier League games against Brighton (5/9) - among all sides they've faced more than twice in the competition, only against Wolves (78% - 7/9) and Sunderland (57% - 8/14) have they recorded a shutout in a higher share.

Brighton have scored four goals in their two meetings with Leicester in all competitions this season, more than they'd scored against the Foxes in their previous nine meetings combined between 2017 and 2021 (3).

Since a goalless draw with Wolves in February 2021, there have been 57 goals scored in Leicester's 13 Premier League games played on Sundays (F30 A27) - an average of 4.4 per game. Indeed, each of their five such home games in that run have seen at least four goals scored each time.

Brighton have lost just one of their 10 Premier League away games so far this season (W3 D6) - no side has lost fewer on the road than the Seagulls so far this term.

Brighton have won all three of their Premier League games played on a Sunday so far this season, including a 2-1 win against Leicester in September. The last time the Seagulls won four consecutive Sunday games in the league was between December 2008 and March 2013, split between League One and the Championship.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has lost four of his last six Premier League games against sides with an English manager (W1 D1), as many as he had in his previous 38 such games in the competition (W28 D6).

Only Son Heung-min (7) and Mohamed Salah (6) have scored more Premier League goals on Sundays this season than Leicester's James Maddison (4).

Brighton's Danny Welbeck has scored three goals in his eight Premier League appearances against Leicester, including in the Seagulls' victory in the reverse fixture this term. All three of the goals have been in one-goal victories (with two of them being the winning goal of the game), but all three have also come in home matches.

