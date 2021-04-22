Leicester vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Leicester's James Maddison is closing in on full fitness ahead of Monday's game with Crystal Palace.
The England midfielder made his first start for two months in Thursday's 3-0 win over West Brom.
James Justin and Harvey Barnes (both knee) remain sidelined for the Foxes while Wes Morgan continues to struggle with a back problem.
Crystal Palace's extensive injury list is finally showing signs of easing, with Mamadou Sakho among a number of players who have returned to training.
The French defender has struggled with injuries but has starting training this week, along with Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins.
However, James McArthur, Conor Wickham and Nathan Ferguson are set to remain sidelined. Gary Cahill has an outside chance of featuring although missed training this week with a minor problem, but manager Roy Hodgson was hopeful of his inclusion.
How to follow
Leicester vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Five of Leicester's six Premier League wins against Crystal Palace have seen them keep a clean sheet - when conceding at least once, the Foxes' record against them in the competition is W1 D3 L8.
- Crystal Palace have won more Premier League games against Leicester than they have versus any other side (8), while their four away wins against the Foxes in the competition is a joint-record for the Eagles (also four at Everton).
- After winning three of their first four away games on a Monday in the Premier League, Crystal Palace have won just one of their subsequent 10 such matches (D3 L6), though it was at Brighton earlier this season.
- Leicester have lost three of their four Premier League games when hosting London clubs this season, with Chelsea the only side from the capital that Leicester have beaten at the King Power Stadium this term. The Foxes had been unbeaten in eight such games previously (W6 D2).
- Crystal Palace haven't won any of their last 17 league games against sides starting the day in the top six in the table (D5 L12), since beating fifth-placed West Ham 2-1 in October 2019.
- Crystal Palace have conceded 11 goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League games this season. These goals have come in nine different matches, with the Eagles going on to lose eight of those (W1).
- Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Leicester, scoring five and assisting one. The Eagles have won three of those six games (D1 L2), with Zaha scoring in each victory.
- Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been involved in six goals in his last nine Premier League starts against Crystal Palace, scoring five and assisting one.
- Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is looking to score in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2017. Five of the Belgian striker's six league goals this season have come away from home.
- Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has scored in each of his last four games played on a Sunday in all competitions, with the Nigerian netting eight goals in total in this run.