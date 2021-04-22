Leicester vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Leicester's James Maddison is closing in on full fitness ahead of Monday's game with Crystal Palace.

The England midfielder made his first start for two months in Thursday's 3-0 win over West Brom.

James Justin and Harvey Barnes (both knee) remain sidelined for the Foxes while Wes Morgan continues to struggle with a back problem.

Crystal Palace's extensive injury list is finally showing signs of easing, with Mamadou Sakho among a number of players who have returned to training.

The French defender has struggled with injuries but has starting training this week, along with Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins.

However, James McArthur, Conor Wickham and Nathan Ferguson are set to remain sidelined. Gary Cahill has an outside chance of featuring although missed training this week with a minor problem, but manager Roy Hodgson was hopeful of his inclusion.

Leicester City

Last time out...

