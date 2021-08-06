Leicester City vs Man City LIVE!

LEICESTER TO ACCELERATE TRANSFER PLANSLeicester are expected to accelerate their plans to sign a new centre-back after Wesley Fofana broke his leg on Wednesday.Fofana suffered a fractured fibula during the second half of Wednesday's pre-season friendly win against Europa League winners Villarreal.The French defender, who joined from Saint-Etienne in October for a fee of up to £30m, was the victim of a late tackle by forward Nino, after which he immediately called to the bench, with physios and paramedics rushing on."Obviously it was a horrendous injury for us, and we are obviously devastated for him," said Rodgers ahead of today's game at Wembley.Read more here.