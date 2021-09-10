Leicester vs Man City: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.
Team news
Leicester are sweating on the fitness of defenders Jonny Evans and Jannik Vestergaard ahead of Saturday's match against Manchester City.
Evans (foot) and Vestergaard (knee) are being monitored ahead of the visit of the champions and will face late fitness tests.
Summer signing Ademola Lookman could make his Leicester debut and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and Ryan Bertrand are likely to be available, but Ayoze Perez is suspended.
Manchester City await confirmation as to whether goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus will be allowed to feature at the King Power Stadium.
Ederson and Jesus are among a host of Premier League players subject to a five-day FIFA ban after City did not release them for international duty for Brazil.
Kevin De Bruyne (ankle) is back in training and could feature but the game comes too soon for Phil Foden (foot). Zack Steffen is out after testing positive for coronavirus.
How to follow
Follow Leicester vs Man City in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.
Opta stats
- None of the last 11 league meetings between Leicester and Manchester City has finished as a draw, with the Foxes winning four to the Citizens' seven.
- Man City have won their last two away league games against Leicester, last winning more consecutive away against the Foxes between 1934 and 1954 (5 in a row).
- Leicester have won three of their last five Premier League home games against reigning champions (L2), beating Liverpool 3-1 last season.
- Of all Premier League fixtures to have been played at least 20 times, Leicester vs Manchester City is the only one to have been won by the away side over 50% of the time - 11 away wins in 20 games (55%).
- Just one of Leicester's last 23 Premier League home games has ended level (W12 L10). Meanwhile, the Foxes are looking to win both of their first two home games in a top-flight campaign for the first time since 1966-67.
- Man City lost their last away league game of 2020-21 and their first away game this season, having lost just one of their previous 20 on the road in the Premier League (W16 D3). They've not lost both of their first two away games in a single Premier League campaign since 2006-07.
- Manchester City have faced the fewest shots (15), fewest shots on target (3) and have the lowest xG against tally (1.35) in the Premier League this season. 13 of their 15 shots faced (and all three shots on target) came in their opening game against Spurs, with Norwich and Arsenal mustering just one shot each against the Citizens.
- Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals in 10 Premier League games against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, more top-flight goals than any other player has netted against sides managed by the Spaniard. This includes two hat-tricks against the Citizens, one in December 2016 and one in September 2020.