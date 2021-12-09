Leicester vs Newcastle: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Leicester continue to monitor their players ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle amid a Covid outbreak at the club.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Amartey, Ademola Lookman, Filip Benkovic and Vontae Daley-Campbell all missed the defeat to Napoli due to illness or for coronavirus-related reasons.

Youri Tielemans returned from a five-match absence with a calf injury to start the match in Naples and the midfielder, having played 77 minutes, is expected to be involved again.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe hopes to have Fabian Schar and Ryan Fraser available.

Defender Schar missed training at the start of the week because of a rib problem, while winger Fraser sat out last Saturday's 1-0 win over Burnley with a minor hamstring issue, but both are expected to be fit for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Ciaran Clark returns from suspension, but fellow defender Paul Dummett continues to work his way back from a calf injury.

Leicester remain a team I have no faith in defensively. Brendan Rodgers has got his attacking process moving in the right direction but the whole defensive structure of the team is wobbly to say the least.

They rank near the bottom in all the main defensive categories. Only Newcastle have faced more shots (235) and only Norwich and Watford have faced more shots on target (78). They have not kept a clean sheet in their last 16 matches across all competitions. And, the two goals shipped to Ezri Konsa in the defeat at Villa, means it's now 10 goals conceded from set pieces - the joint-most with Palace.

Teams that move the ball quickly through the phases are finding opportunities easy to come by. Newcastle have shown already under Eddie Howe that the key to their survival will be utilising their difference makers in attack. They have the tools to make this a difficult afternoon for the Foxes, whose preparations won't have been helped by their trip to Napoli in midweek and growing cases of Covid within the camp.

I'm happy to take Leicester on at odds-on but their attack has the ability to slice through a flaky Newcastle defence, too.

That means I have no strong urge to back a positive Newcastle result either. Mind you, I do want to get involved in Newcastle's corner count in this one, with them to win the corner count with a +2 handicap at Evens - meaning we'll get a return if Newcastle win more corners, have the same amount of corners or have one less corner than the hosts.

Since Howe arrived, the Toon's more adventurous approach can be seen through the amount of corners being won. Against Brentford they won eight and they won 10 in the win over Burnley. Facing a defensively shot team like Leicester should yield the same type of numbers and that will be enough to bag the Evens shot.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

BETTING ANGLE: Newcastle +2 corner handicap (Evens with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

None of the last 13 Premier League meetings between Leicester and Newcastle have been drawn, with the Foxes winning eight of these (L5). However, Newcastle won the last meeting 4-2 in May, last winning consecutive Premier League games against them in October 2014.

Leicester City have conceded at least twice in each of their last five home Premier League games - they haven't done so in six consecutive home league games since a run of seven between September and November 1964.

Leicester have conceded a league-high seven headed goals in the Premier League this season, while only Burnley and Chelsea (6 each) have netted more headers than Newcastle so far this term (5).

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been directly involved in 25 goals in his last 18 Premier League appearances against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (18 goals, 7 assists).

Callum Wilson has scored eight goals in his last 12 Premier League games for Newcastle, beginning with a brace at Leicester in May. He's scored 18 Premier League goals joining the Magpies at the start of last season, at least 10 more than any other player at the club.

