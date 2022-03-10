Leicester 2-0 Rennes: Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho strike in first-leg victory

Leicester took control of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie with Rennes as Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho earned them a 2-0 first-leg win.

A nervy start for Brendan Rodgers' side was blown out of the water when Albrighton smashed home Harvey Barnes' cutback from the edge of the box on the half-hour mark, following Caglar Soyuncu's defence-splitting pass over the Rennes defence.

And while the Foxes were relatively untroubled by their French opponents in their first-leg, Iheanacho's curling effort in stoppage time feels like a big moment in their season - with Rodgers' men picking up a fourth straight victory in all competitions, plus a first European clean sheet of the season.

Leicester were without Jamie Vardy for the King Power Stadium leg, with the Foxes talisman looking a doubt for this weekend's Super Sunday clash at Arsenal, with Patson Daka starting in the former England international's place and James Maddison on the bench.

But Daka struggled to get involved in the early exchanges, with Rennes starting the better in the opening 20 minutes. Striker Gaeten Laborde went closest early on as he met Adrien Truffert's cross inside the Leicester penalty area, but could only fire wide of Kasper Schmeichel's post.

Team news Brendan Rodgers made two changes to the side who beat Leeds at the weekend. Jamie Vardy is injured so Patson Daka replaced him at centre-forward. The other switch was at right-back as James Justin came in for Hamza Choudhury, for the English defender's first European appearance since December 2020.

Leicester's early nerves showed once again as a couple of sloppy moments in possession led to more Rennes chances. First, Martin Terrier saw a shot well-blocked by Daniel Amartey, before winger Benjamin Bourigeaud fired wide from inside the box.

But Leicester took control after the opening quarter of the game. As possession and pressure grew, Soyuncu played a glorious pass over the right-hand side of the Rennes backline towards Barnes. An excellent takedown from the Leicester No 7 allowed him to venture into the box, before teeing up Albrighton who smashed the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Rennes improved after the half-time break and saw two separate shouts for a penalty waved away in their opening move of the second period.

Both James Justin and Soyuncu were accused of using their hands to defend a free-kick, while Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd could only find Schmeichel after the two ricochets.

Image: Leicester City's Marc Albrighton (right) celebrates with Youri Tielemans after scoring

Leicester goalkeeper Schmeichel was twice called into action in quick succession, pushing away Terrier's effort with his feet before doing the same to deny Laborde from inside the box. Flavien Tait then curled wide of the Dane's near post as Rennes efforts to prove the Foxes goal fell flat.

And there was enough time for Iheanacho to curl home a second on the break to put daylight between them and their opponents. While Leicester and Rodgers will recognise this is only half-time in their European tie, a fourth straight win in all competitions has certainly eased the pressure on their manager.

Arsenal

Leicester City Sunday 13th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Leicester travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. The second leg of their Europa League last-16 against Rennes is next Thursday, March 17 at Roazhon Park.