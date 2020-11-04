Leicester vs Braga preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Braga in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Leicester are sweating on the fitness of centre-back Jonny Evans, who is doubtful ahead of the visit of Braga.
The Northern Ireland international missed the win at Leeds with a back complaint sustained in the victory at Arsenal.
The Foxes will be without Ricardo Pereira (knee), Wilfred Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu (both groin) and summer signing Timothy Castagne, with youngsters Luke Thomas and James Justin expected to continue their impressive development in the first team.
Braga, on a six-game winning run, should start Ricardo Horta and Paulinho up front, while Nicolas Gaitan is likely to start in midfield alongside Fransergio.
Trending
- Arteta 'fed up' with Saliba situation
- AJ on Wilder's outburst: He admitted the truth
- WADA apologises to Sakho over wrongful drugs ban
- Haye: Whyte and Chisora have unfinished business
- Adams to step up for Saints?
- Klopp: No Firmino-Jota selection headache
- Merson Says: Partey means there's a place for Ozil
- Ings to have knee surgery, could miss six weeks
- Alonso: F1's returning champ on 2021 hopes
- Jose: Why speak about Kane? Talk about Utd or City
Braga at a glance
The coach: Carlos Carvalhal will be familiar to British fans from his time at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea. The Portuguese returned to manage Braga for a second time this summer, signing a two-year deal, 14 years after his first spell at the club.
European pedigree: Regulars in European competition since 2004, Braga won the 2008 Intertoto Cup. They qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 2010-11, and that same season reached the Europa League Final - losing 1-0 to Portuguese rivals Porto in Dublin.
Form: Third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Braga arrive in England on a six-match winning streak in all competitions.
How to follow
Follow Leicester vs Braga with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms from 6.30pm on Thursday; kick off 8pm.
Opta stats
- This will be the first ever European fixture between Leicester City and Braga.
- Leicester's only previous meeting with Portuguese opposition came in their 2016-17 UEFA Champions League campaign - they beat Porto 1-0 at home in the group stages but lost 0-5 in Portugal.
- Leicester have only been beaten once at home in all European competitions (W6 D3), falling 0-2 to Atlético de Madrid in September 1997 in a UEFA Cup tie.
- Since the start of last season, Braga striker Paulinho has scored six goals in the UEFA Europa League from just eight shots on target.
- Leicester have won five of their last six home matches in European competition (D1), keeping a clean sheet in four of those victories.