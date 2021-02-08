Leicester vs Brighton preview: FA Cup fifth round preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (kick-off 7.30pm).

Team news

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will play some part in the FA Cup tie at home to Brighton as he makes his way back from groin surgery.

The 34-year-old made his first appearance since his operation as a substitute for 30 minutes against Wolves at the weekend and manager Brendan Rodgers wants to help him regain his sharpness ahead of Saturday's visit of Liverpool.

Defender Timothy Castagne is not yet ready to return after a hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last two games while Wes Morgan (back), Dennis Praet (thigh) and Wesley Fofana (thigh) are still missing.

Adam Webster will be absent for Brighton.

The 26-year-old central defender rolled his ankle in the 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

Image: Brighton's Adam Webster (R) is sidelined

Albion boss Graham Potter is unsure whether Webster will recover in time for Brighton's Premier League game at home against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Solly March, who suffered a knee injury in the 1-0 win at Liverpool last week, is out for 12 weeks but has undergone successful surgery.

Opta stats

Leicester are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Brighton in all competitions (W5 D2), and have already beaten the Seagulls 3-0 at home in the Premier League this season.

Brighton won their only previous FA Cup game against Leicester, winning a third round tie 2-1 away from home in January 1931.

Leicester are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in 1967-68 and 1968-69.

Brighton have reached the FA Cup quarter-final in two of their three previous seasons as a Premier League side (2017-18 and 2018-19).

Leicester's seven FA Cup goals this season have all been scored by different players. Among Premier League sides, only Tottenham (9) have scored more goals than the Foxes in the competition so far this term.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last four away FA Cup games (W2 D2), their longest such run in the competition since a run of six between January 1986-December 1987.

