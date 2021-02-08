Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Leicester vs Brighton preview: FA Cup fifth round preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Jamie Vardy set to feature; Brighton without Adam Webster; follow the action with our dedicated live blog on the Sky Sports website and app

      Tuesday 9 February 2021 12:46, UK

      AP Jamie Vardy
      Image: Jamie Vardy is set to play some part against Brighton

      Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (kick-off 7.30pm).

      Team news

      Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will play some part in the FA Cup tie at home to Brighton as he makes his way back from groin surgery.

      The 34-year-old made his first appearance since his operation as a substitute for 30 minutes against Wolves at the weekend and manager Brendan Rodgers wants to help him regain his sharpness ahead of Saturday's visit of Liverpool.

      Defender Timothy Castagne is not yet ready to return after a hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last two games while Wes Morgan (back), Dennis Praet (thigh) and Wesley Fofana (thigh) are still missing.

      Jamie Vardy has scored 11 goals in 17 Premier League games this season 0:27
      Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says Jamie Vardy will play in Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Brighton after recovering from a recent groin operation

      Adam Webster will be absent for Brighton.

      The 26-year-old central defender rolled his ankle in the 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

      Brighton and Hove Albion&#39;s Lewis Dunk (left) and Adam Webster celebrate victory at Leeds
      Image: Brighton's Adam Webster (R) is sidelined

      Albion boss Graham Potter is unsure whether Webster will recover in time for Brighton's Premier League game at home against Aston Villa at the weekend.

      Solly March, who suffered a knee injury in the 1-0 win at Liverpool last week, is out for 12 weeks but has undergone successful surgery.

      Opta stats

      • Leicester are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Brighton in all competitions (W5 D2), and have already beaten the Seagulls 3-0 at home in the Premier League this season.
      • Brighton won their only previous FA Cup game against Leicester, winning a third round tie 2-1 away from home in January 1931.
      • Leicester are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in 1967-68 and 1968-69.
      • Brighton have reached the FA Cup quarter-final in two of their three previous seasons as a Premier League side (2017-18 and 2018-19).
      • Leicester's seven FA Cup goals this season have all been scored by different players. Among Premier League sides, only Tottenham (9) have scored more goals than the Foxes in the competition so far this term.
      • Brighton are unbeaten in their last four away FA Cup games (W2 D2), their longest such run in the competition since a run of six between January 1986-December 1987.

      FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

      The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday, May 15.

      There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.

      • Fifth round: February 9-11
      • Quarter-finals: Saturday, March 20
      • Semi-finals: Saturday, April 17
      • Final: Saturday, May 15
