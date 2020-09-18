Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Leicester City vs Burnley. Premier League.

The King Power Stadium.

Leicester City 0

    Burnley 0

      Leicester City vs Burnley preview, team news, kick-off

      Friday 18 September 2020 18:46, UK

      Vardy

      Team news and stats ahead of Leicester City vs Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7pm).

      Team news

      Jonny Evans will serve the second of his three-game suspension when Leicester host Burnley on Sunday.

      James Maddison was fit enough make the bench in last Sunday's 3-0 win at West Brom after recovering from a hip injury and will be assessed over whether he can start.

      Wes Morgan is available after returning to training, Filip Benkovic remains out and Ricardo Pereira is more than a month away from returning from an Achilles injury.

      Burnley defender James Tarkowski is being assessed after missing Thursday's Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield United with a toe problem.

      Johann Berg Gudmundsson is unavailable having sustained medial ligament damage in his knee during the tie.

      How to follow

      Follow Leicester City vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Opta stats

      • Leicester are unbeaten in nine home league games against Burnley (W5 D4), including all five of their games against them at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League (W3 D2).
      • Burnley are looking to earn back-to-back league wins over Leicester for the first time since August 2006 when they won three in a row, and the first time in the top-flight since December 1968 (also three in a row).
      • The away side opened the scoring in both Premier League meetings between Leicester and Burnley last season. However, the home side came back to win 2-1 on each occasion.
      • Leicester have lost their opening home game in just one of their last 13 Premier League campaigns (W7 D5), going down 0-5 against Bolton in 2001-02.
      • Leicester have only won both of their first two games to a Premier League campaign twice before - in 1997-98 and most recently in their title winning season of 2015-16.
      • Burnley have won their opening league game in two of the last three seasons (D1), as many as they had in their previous nine league campaigns (W2 D3 L4).
      • Burnley lost just one of their last eight Premier League away games in 2019-20 (W5 D2), going down 0-5 at Manchester City. However, the Clarets have won their first away game in just one of their six previous Premier League campaigns, beating Chelsea 3-2 in 2017-18.
