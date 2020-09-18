Leicester City vs Burnley preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester City vs Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7pm).

Team news

Jonny Evans will serve the second of his three-game suspension when Leicester host Burnley on Sunday.

James Maddison was fit enough make the bench in last Sunday's 3-0 win at West Brom after recovering from a hip injury and will be assessed over whether he can start.

Wes Morgan is available after returning to training, Filip Benkovic remains out and Ricardo Pereira is more than a month away from returning from an Achilles injury.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is being assessed after missing Thursday's Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield United with a toe problem.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is unavailable having sustained medial ligament damage in his knee during the tie.

How to follow

Follow Leicester City vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

