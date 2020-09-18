Leicester City vs Burnley preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester City vs Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7pm).
- 146 live PL games + EFL for just £18 p/m | All Sky Sports' offers for the new season
- Live on Sky Sports | 146 Premier League games to be shown live on Sky Sports
Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker
Team news
Jonny Evans will serve the second of his three-game suspension when Leicester host Burnley on Sunday.
James Maddison was fit enough make the bench in last Sunday's 3-0 win at West Brom after recovering from a hip injury and will be assessed over whether he can start.
Wes Morgan is available after returning to training, Filip Benkovic remains out and Ricardo Pereira is more than a month away from returning from an Achilles injury.
Trending
- Jota set for £35m move to Liverpool
- Bale arrives at Spurs to seal loan move
- Inside Arteta's Arsenal revolution
- Liverpool sign Thiago from Bayern Munich
- Why didn't Man Utd go for Bale?
- How Thiago could transform Liverpool
- Solskjaer criticises England for Greenwood call-up
- Will Man Utd mount a title challenge?
- Arteta: Auba turned down Barca for 'incredible' Arsenal
- Joyce: I saw Dubois panic
Burnley defender James Tarkowski is being assessed after missing Thursday's Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield United with a toe problem.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson is unavailable having sustained medial ligament damage in his knee during the tie.
How to follow
Follow Leicester City vs Burnley in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
One hundred and forty-six Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added in September.
The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Overall, Sky Sports will be showing 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.
There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.
You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.
Opta stats
- Leicester are unbeaten in nine home league games against Burnley (W5 D4), including all five of their games against them at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League (W3 D2).
- Burnley are looking to earn back-to-back league wins over Leicester for the first time since August 2006 when they won three in a row, and the first time in the top-flight since December 1968 (also three in a row).
- The away side opened the scoring in both Premier League meetings between Leicester and Burnley last season. However, the home side came back to win 2-1 on each occasion.
- Leicester have lost their opening home game in just one of their last 13 Premier League campaigns (W7 D5), going down 0-5 against Bolton in 2001-02.
- Leicester have only won both of their first two games to a Premier League campaign twice before - in 1997-98 and most recently in their title winning season of 2015-16.
- Burnley have won their opening league game in two of the last three seasons (D1), as many as they had in their previous nine league campaigns (W2 D3 L4).
- Burnley lost just one of their last eight Premier League away games in 2019-20 (W5 D2), going down 0-5 at Manchester City. However, the Clarets have won their first away game in just one of their six previous Premier League campaigns, beating Chelsea 3-2 in 2017-18.