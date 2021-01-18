Leicester vs Chelsea LIVE!

LAMPARD: LEICESTER ARE TITLE CONTENDERSFrank Lampard has no doubts Leicester are Premier League contenders this season but is not currently entertaining thoughts of his Chelsea side challenging for the title.Lampard's side recorded a much-needed 1-0 victory over Fulham courtesy of Mason Mount's goal on Saturday, having not won in the Premier League since their 3-0 win over West Ham in December. Despite that run of form, Chelsea are seventh in the table and six points behind Tuesday night's opponents Leicester who are in the midst of another top-four challenge under manager Brendan Rodgers.Lampard feels Rodgers and his players can set their sights on a genuine title tilt this year but that his own aims - at least for the time being - are considerably shorter term."Leicester are in the title race for sure because of the way they are playing, the results they are getting, and their position in the league," he said. "Last season we managed to get above them at the back end of the season but it was a big ask for us because they're a very good team with very good individuals and a very good manager."They're in the race and there are others that are in the race but we have to not consider the race at the moment and consider ourselves and if we can get wins that will propel us back up to where we want to be."It (the title race) is relatively open, especially compared to recent years. I don't want to go that far and say whether we can get in it or not. We're not in a bad position - we've been in a bad run of form but we can change that picture with some good results. That's my point on that one, that it can change quickly."