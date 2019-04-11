Leicester vs Newcastle preview: Brendan Rodgers insists Foxes are underdogs in race for Europe
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes the Foxes are underdogs in the race for Europe.
They host Newcastle on Friday Night Football live on Sky Sports aiming for a fifth straight win - which would be their best Premier League run for two years.
Their form has lifted them to seventh - which would earn a Europa League spot if Manchester City win the FA Cup final against Watford.
Leicester are ahead of Wolves on goal difference - having played a game more - and a point above Everton and Watford, and Rodgers feels they are favourites ahead of his side.
He said: "While you're playing well you claim the points but others will still have an advantage with the games to play.
"[European qualification] wasn't something that we thought about coming in. The job is to get through to the end of the season, building a base for the summer.
"We want to entertain the supporters, they have to want to come to the stadium and be happy with what they've seen. We're building towards that.
"I always think confidence comes from hard work. There's no rocket science to it. We prepare very intensely to maximise what we can get out of the players.
"The basis of that is just hard work. We always try to be clear in how we play and I always think that helps.
"You gain confidence from winning games. If it doesn't work out I never get frustrated with players. They will always make mistakes but I think they have enjoyed the learning environment we have created."
Newcastle have lost their last two Premier League games, failing to score each time. They last lost three in a row without finding the net back in January 2016.
The Magpies have failed to find the net in six of their last 10 Premier League away games to Leicester, scoring just six goals.
Rafa Benitez said: "Now we have five games and we have to think of every one like a final, as we have said many times. We must approach every game with confidence, calm, and the belief that we can do it.
"[Leicester] are a very good team. They are playing with more confidence now, and it will be tough for us, for sure."
Team news
Harry Maguire is likely to return for Leicester when they host Newcastle on Friday.
The defender was rested for the 4-1 win at Huddersfield last weekend following the birth of his daughter Lillie and Jonny Evans has also been passed fit following a hip issue.
Jamie Vardy's groin problem is not a concern and he will be available to face the Magpies. Marc Albrighton (hamstring) is training again but not yet match fit while Daniel Amartey (ankle) remains out.
Florian Lejeune is the only new absentee as Newcastle look to end any lingering relegation fears.
Lejeune suffered a serious knee injury in last week's defeat to Crystal Palace with the Magpies' medical team currently weighing when to send the Frenchman for an operation.
Mo Diame is expected to return to contention after missing the Palace defeat with a muscle strain, while Sean Longstaff (knee) is still ruled out.
Opta stats
- Leicester have won five of their last six league encounters with Newcastle (L1) - as many as they'd won in their previous 29 (W5 D8 L16).
- Newcastle are looking to win consecutive away games against Leicester in the top-flight for the first time since September 1959 under Charlie Mitten.
- Leicester have played more Premier League games on a Friday without a victory than any other side in the competition (P6 W0 D2 L4). Meanwhile, Newcastle have lost more Premier League games on Friday than any other side (6).
- Leicester have won their last three home Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 12 at the King Power Stadium (W3 D2 L7). They last won four in a row at home in May 2017 (a run of five).
- Leicester have won their last four Premier League games, last winning five in a row in April 2017.
- Leicester's Jamie Vardy has had a hand in four goals in his last five Premier League games vs Newcastle (three goals, one assist), including scoring in this exact fixture last term.
- Leicester's Youri Tielemans has either scored or assisted a goal in five of his last six Premier League appearances, scoring twice and assisting three.
- Jamie Vardy has netted six goals in Leicester's five Premier League games under Brendan Rodgers so far, accounting for 50% of the Foxes' total under the new manager.