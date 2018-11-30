Leicester vs Watford preview: Jamie Vardy set to start

Jamie Vardy is set to start for Leicester

Jamie Vardy is available to start for Leicester against Watford on Saturday.

The striker has been battling a groin strain and came off the bench last weekend to score as Leicester drew at Brighton.

However, after playing in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup win over Southampton, Vardy is set to lead the line against Watford.

"He can start the game, he can finish the game," said manager Claude Puel. "We have to manage these players with the right feeling, with our staff, and to protect our players and to maintain them in a good level."

Leicester have won once in the Premier League since the death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash last month.

Watford have taken one point from their last three matches, but manager Javi Gracia should be in a positive mood after signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract this week.

He said: "With the players we have in this moment, I think we can improve our best position in the league and we will try to do it. Day by day, with that mentality I think we will be closer to achieving something good for the club."

Team news

Harry Maguire looks set to miss out again for Leicester due to a knee injury.

James Maddison is available after missing the Carabao Cup clash with Southampton due to suspension, but Rachid Ghezzal and Vicente Iborra are doubts and Daniel Amartey is out.

Watford expect to have left-back Jose Holebas available again following a calf problem.

Defender Sebastian Prodl has also been training again following his leg issue, but Venezuela forward Adalberto Penaranda has a foot issue so will not be involved.

Midfielder Tom Cleverley is stepping up his rehabilitation after a combination of hamstring and Achilles trouble, along with defender Daryl Janmaat (knee).

Opta stats

Leicester City have won all four of their home Premier League matches against Watford, scoring eight goals and conceding just once.

Watford have won just one of their last 11 away matches at the King Power Stadium against Leicester in all competitions (D2 L8), a 2-1 victory in April 2013 in the Championship.

Leicester are unbeaten in four Premier League games (W1 D3), last going five without defeat in December 2017.

Leicester have conceded a league-high share 65% of their Premier League goals in the first half of games this season (11/17), with five of those coming in the opening 15 minutes.

Watford have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 away Premier League games (W2 D2 L8), a 2-0 win at Wolves in October.

Just one of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy's four Premier League goals this season have been at home. He's failed to score in his last three home league games, his longest drought at the King Power Stadium since November 2016 (5 games).

Watford's Jose Holebas has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season, more than any other defender in the competition (2 goals, 4 assists).

Merson's prediction

Watford are such a hard team to predict. I think they're underrated, then they'll go and play poorly and it all goes out of the window.

It was a big win for Leicester in the EFL Cup in midweek, and I thought they did great at Brighton to come back and draw. If they can have a good December, these two could be dark horses to have a good run in the FA Cup because they're not going down or getting in the top six.

I think this will be a draw as I don't see too much between the teams. These two could play each other 10 times in 10 days and it would probably come out even at the end.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

