Leicester vs West Ham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

New Leicester signing Wesley Fofana is waiting for international clearance to be available to face West Ham. The defender joined from St Etienne on Friday but should he not be available Jonny Evans has shaken off a tight calf.

Roma loanee Cengiz Under is available with Jamie Vardy (hip) fit, although Dennis Praet (knee) is unlikely to feature and Ricardo Pereira is still recovering from a long-term Achilles injury.

West Ham could hand a debut to new signing Vladimir Coufal after his arrival from from Slavia Prague. Coufal is in contention to replace Ryan Fredericks, who has a hamstring injury, at right-back.

Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returned to training after self-isolating for 10 days following positive coronavirus tests.

How to follow

Follow Leicester vs West Ham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Leicester won both Premier League meetings with West Ham last season, including a 4-1 victory in this exact fixture. They last won more consecutively against the Hammers in league competition between April 1965-December 1966 (5).

West Ham have won just one of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Leicester (D4 L6), winning 2-0 away in May 2018.

West Ham have won just four of their 23 away Premier League games under David Moyes (D5 L14), although one of those was a 2-0 win at Leicester in May 2018.

Leicester are looking to win their first four games to a league season for the first time in their history. Their haul of 12 goals so far is the most after three games of a Premier League season since 2011-12 (Man Utd 13, Man City 12).

London sides haven't won any of their last eight Premier League visits to Leicester (D2 L6), with Crystal Palace the last side to beat the Foxes away in the competition (4-1 in February 2019).

West Ham have won just one of their last 11 Premier League away games (D2 L8), winning 4-0 at Norwich in July.

