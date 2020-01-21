Leyton Orient 0-0 Northampton: Josh Wright penalty earns home side a point as tempers flare late on

1:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Northampton Town. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Northampton Town.

Leyton Orient and Northampton each finished with 10-men as a late penalty from Josh Wright sparked a mass brawl at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Wright's spot-kick cancelled out a first-half goal by Ryan Watson before ugly scenes marred the end of the match.

Scott Wharton was sent off in the 88th minute together with Orient's James Dayton by referee Alan Young for violent conduct after a brawl involving at least 14 players followed the penalty.

The Cobblers deservedly went in front in the 43rd minute when the unmarked Watson collected a headed pass by Vadaine Oliver and drilled home a 20-yard shot.

The visitors should have taken the lead after nine minutes when keeper Sam Sargeant sent an intended clearance to Matthew Warburton but his left-footed shot struck the woodwork.

Orient stepped up a gear after the interval and defender Dan Happe was denied an equaliser when Charlie Goode blocked a goal-bound effort before David Cornell palmed away a James Dayton shot.

The O's were finally rewarded on 83 minutes when Wharton handled a cross in the penalty area and Wright stepped forward to convert the spot-.kick.

However before play could restart, tempers became frayed leading to the 14-man brawl.