Football Live Blog

Home
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Premier League LIVE!

Follow seven games on Saturday with Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City in action at 3pm. Highlights on our app at 5.15pm.

©2018 Sky UK