Ben Grounds moderator 5pts STOPPING SIGURDSSON IS A 'HARD TASK' Everton host Cardiff having collected 13 points from a possible 18 at home, and all of those points were collected against clubs currently residing in the bottom half. This weekend will be no different, as they face a Cardiff side who are in the relegation zone. Gylfi Sigurdsson has been instrumental to the Toffees upturn in fortunes compared to this time last season. Aron Gunnarsson is relishing coming up against Iceland team-mate this afternoon.