GOAL! SWANSEA 1-3 NORWICH (James, 41)
LEAGUE TWO UPDATE
Charles Vernam has scored for Grimsby as they peg Northampton back to 1-1, and Cambridge are back in the game against Bury as Paul Lewis pulls them back to 2-1 behind.
WIGAN 0-0 READING
CHANCE! Another super save from Jaakkola! It looked to be a certain goal for Wigan but the Reading 'keeper makes a super point-blank save to prevent Windass from breaking the deadlock.
MILLWALL 0-1 BOLTON
SUB! The hosts are forced into an early change in personnel as the injured Tom Elliott is replaced by Aiden O'Brien.
GOAL! SWANSEA 0-3 NORWICH (Stiepermann, 38)
Oh my, Swansea are crumbling.
It's a great team move by Norwich. Buendia starts it off with a flick to Pukki, the ball gets played out wide to Aarons, whose first-time cross finds Marco Stiepermann unmarked for the easiest of tap-ins. Game, set and match?
HULL 0-0 N FOREST
WIDE! Not a bad effort from Burke, but his fizzing strike from 25 yards whistles narrowly wide of the mark! No goals to report yet at the KCOM.
NO PENALTY! Huge appeals from Fraizer Campbell for a penalty - he feels he's been brought down illegally but the referee doesn't agree! The home crowd are incensed..
GOAL! SHEFF WED 1-2 DERBY (Marriott, 35)
Derby turn it around in style!
Jack Marriott fires a low finish into the bottom corner following a great move by Lampard's side. What a game at Hillsborough!
SWANSEA 0-2 NORWICH
CHANCE! Swansea are very close to capitulating within 35 minutes of the first half.
Super link-up play between Onel and Teemu ends with the Finnish curling straight at Mulder.
LEAGUE ONE UPDATE
Bradford haven't won in what seems like an ice age but they now lead 2-0 against Oxford! David Ball and Jack Payne with the goals for the Bantams.
Bristol Rovers, meanwhile, have pegged Charlton back to 1-1. And Portsmouth are 1-0 up at Scunthorpe.
STOKE 1-1 QPR
CHANCE! McClean causing havoc once again.
The Irishman twists and turns on the edge of the box and strikes his effort just wide.
Bury now 2-0 up at Cambridge as James O'Shea and Will Aimson strike quickly.
While Steve Seddon had put Stevenage in front against MK Dons, but MK pegged them back quickly through Rhys Healey. 1-1.
PRESTON 2-0 BLACKBURN
SAVE! Rovers are fighting to get back into this and Mulgrew has just tried his luck with a swerving free-kick, but Rudd has somehow managed to tip the ball over the bar with his fingertips!
GOAL! SHEFF WED 1-1 DERBY (Wilson, 29)
Stunning goal by Harry Wilson!
The on-loan Liverpool youngster powers a wonderful volley past Dawson after Jack Marriott's shot was blocked. Derby are back on level terms at Hillsborough.
Fear not - following a short stoppage, we have a referee back in place at the Den and are good to get going once more!
CHANCE! What a let-off for QPR as McClean hits the post from a corner. Stoke are piling up the pressure and could have found themselves ahead when they were trailing just five minutes ago.
Sunderland in a little spot of bother now as Max Power picks up his customary red card to leave them with 10 men against Walsall.
Elsewhere, Andrew Shinnie has put Luton 1-0 up at Gillingham.
Referees aren't having much luck in the Championship this afternoon...
GOAL! SWANSEA 0-2 NORWICH (Buendia, 26)
Emiliano Buendia makes it two for Norwich, but it's absolutely disastrous play from Celina.
The Swansea defender gets dispossessed on the edge of his own box by Buendia, who easily rolls the ball past Mulder and into the net.
It just got a whole lot harder for Swansea.
GOAL! STOKE 1-1 QPR (Berahino, 21)
Saido Berahino strikes to get Stoke back on level terms!
Ince gains back possession from Lynch, then sends a low cross into the area and Berahino is able to bundle it in! That's his first goal since August.
LEEDS 0-0 BRISTOL CITY
Quiet start at Elland Road this afternoon, despite Leeds inevitably hoping to avenge the 4-1 defeat inflicted on them by West Brom before the international break.
A cross towards Alioski has been pushed clear by Maenpaa, but that's the closest either side have come to a goal in recent minutes.
CHANCE! Good save by Jaakkola! Nick Powell unleashes a powerful effort at goal and Jaakkola reacts superbly to tip it over the bar.
STOKE 0-1 QPR
Nakhi Wells races onto Toni Leistner's ball over the top before shooting just past of the left-hand post.
Stoke surely felt the hit there. They haven't been able to respond to Rangel's early goal.
CHANCE! First big chance of the afternoon falls to Lewis Grabban, but after a clever run into the 18-yard box, the forward drills his effort across the face of goal! Let-off for Hull, that.
Forest Green lead at Carlisle as Ben Morris puts them ahead, and Swindon have broken the deadlock at Port Vale
Elsewhere, Crawley lead 1-0 at home to Crewe thanks to a Josh Payne penalty. And Will Boyle has put Cheltenham ahead against Newport.
GOAL! SWANSEA 0-1 NORWICH (Van der Hoorn OG, 16)
Disaster for Mike van der Hoorn! The defender turns the ball into his own net after Teemu Pukki raced to the byline and crossed a dangerous ball in.
Norwich take the lead at Liberty Stadium!
SWANSEA 0-0 NORWICH
Double chance for Swansea. Celina's free-kick is beaten away by Krul before Fer lashes a volley over the crossbar.
Charlton are without top scorer Lyle Taylor today through suspension but it's been no problem for them so far. Jamie Ward has put them 1-0 up against Bristol Rovers.
Southend are 1-0 up against AFC Wimbledon, who aren't finding life any easier without Neal Ardley. And Wycombe have pegged back Shrewsbury to 1-1 thanks to a very rare Adam El-Abd goal.
GOAL! SHEFF WED 1-0 DERBY (Reach, 12)
Sheffield Wednesday get a reward for their early pressure!
Bannan plays through Adam Reach with a clever through ball and the winger calmly slots the ball into the corner of the net from a tight angle. Game on!
GOAL! MILLWALL 0-1 BOLTON (Beevers, 12)
Just moments after they were denied by a world-class save from Jordan Archer, Bolton squeeze one past the stopper to take the lead in south London!
Mark Beevers leaps unchallenged at the far post and heads a cross from Joe Williams over the line via the upright!
GOAL! PRESTON 2-0 BLACKBURN (Robinson, 10)
Preston are cruising at Deepdale! Alan Browne plays a key role in the second goal as he did with the first, playing a defence-splitting pass forward for Callum Robinson, who calmly rolls the ball home!
Good start for Northampton down in Sky Bet League Two as they take a 1-0 lead against Grimsby at Sixfields. Andy Williams with the early goal.
MILLWALL 0-0 BOLTON
DOUBLE SAVE! Stunning work from Lions stopper Jordan Archer to deny both Buckley and Lowe in quick succession at the Den!
GOAL! STOKE 0-1 QPR (Rangel, 7)
Angel Rangel heads QPR into the lead in Stoke!
Ebere Eze centres the ball towards the area and the Spanish full-back powers a header which beats Butland and ends up in the back of the net.
Swansea have started the better so far, having a lot of the ball and trying to pass their way through the Norwich defence. The Canaries stay compact and try to play on the break, but it's still 0-0.
The Lions carve a lovely opportunity for themselves, but as McLaughlin looks to bring down Ferguson's cross, he is penalised for a push on his marker. Shame, that looked like a great chance.
Teemu Pukki is played through by Buendia but the Norwich striker's low effort is fired straight at Mulder for an easy save.
Shrewsbury are without a manager but they have taken the lead at Wycombe early doors! Aaron Holloway with the early goal for the Shrews.
A replacement referee has arrived and we are under way at the KCOM!
Early chance for Wigan! Roberts whips in a free-kick towards the far post, Burn manages to connect with it but the ball ends up out of play.
GOAL! PRESTON 1-0 BLACKBURN (Barkhuizen, 2)
First blood to Preston in the Lancashire derby! Alan Browne races down the flank and crosses to the far post where Tom Barkhuizen keeps his shot down and slots home!
HULL v N FOREST
There will be a slight delay to kick-off at the KCOM following an injury to referee Graham Scott...
KICK OFF!
We're underway in the Sky Bet EFL!
LEEDS vs BRISTOL CITY
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa hands a debut to goalkeeper Will Huffer this afternoon, with injuries to Jamal Blackman and Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Fellow youngster Kamil Miazek takes his place on the bench.
It's all square at Sincil Bank - Jacob Mellis has scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Mansfield against Lincoln!
10-MINUTE WARNING!
We're just 10 minutes away from the action in the Sky Bet EFL...
We have the first League Two goal of the afternoon! It's taken until the 85th minute of the 1pm clash between Lincoln and Mansfield, but Kellan Gordon has struck what could be the winners for the Imps!
NOTTS COUNTY APPOINT ARDLEY
Notts County have appointed former AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley as their new manager.
The 46-year-old becomes The Magpies' third manager of the season, following the sackings of Kevin Nolan in August and Harry Kewell in November.
ENGLAND'S LONGEST-SERVING MANAGER
Six Sky Bet League Two clubs have parted company with managers this season, and Notts County have already done it twice.
It's a statistic that makes Jim Bentley's seven-and-a-half-year tenure at Morecambe all the more impressive.
