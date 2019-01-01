Football Live Blog

Home
  • News
  • Euro U21
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

WWC final: USA vs Netherlands LIVE!

Follow the minute-by-minute coverage as USA and Netherlands battle it out in the Women's World Cup final.

©2019 Sky UK