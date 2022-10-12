Europa League and Europa Conference League LIVE! Arsenal, Man Utd and West Ham all in action

Full Time: Man Utd 1-0 OmoniaMcTominay finally makes breakthrough (90+3)Omonia keeper Uzoho made back-to-back double savesCasemiro hit bar as Man Utd peppered visitors' goalHow the teams lined up | Match statsEL fixtures | EL tablesFull Time: West Ham 2-1 AnderlechtEsposito wins then scores late penalty after Johnson foul (89)Bowen doubles West Ham's advantage (30)Benrahma free-kick opened scoring for Hammers (14)How the teams lined up | Match statsECL fixtures | ECL tablesReport: Bodo/Glimt 0-1 ArsenalSaka's shot rebounds in off his head to give Arsenal win (24)Arsenal top of Group A after three wins on the spin Thursday's scores | Download the Sky Sports App | Bet with Sky Bet