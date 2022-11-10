Premier League LIVE! Southampton visit Liverpool, Tottenham host Leeds & Everton visit Bournemouth before World Cup break

Premier League LIVE!First Half: Bournemouth 2-0 EvertonFirst Half: Liverpool 2-1 SouthamptonFirst Half: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Crystal PalaceFirst Half: Tottenham 1-1 LeedsFirst Half: West Ham 0-1 LeicesterReport & Ratings: Man City 1-2 BrentfordKick-off 5.30pm: Newcastle vs Chelsea - live on Sky SportsKick-off 7.45pm: Wolves vs Arsenal - live on Sky SportsPremier League fixtures | Live Premier League tableWatch free highlights shortly after full timeLatest scores | Bet with Sky Bet | Download the Sky Sports App