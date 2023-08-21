Ref Watch LIVE! Dermot Gallagher returns to discuss flashpoints from Premier League weekend

Coming up... Ref Watch!It's Monday morning - so Dermot Gallagher, everyone's favourite former Premier League referee and Rob Wotton's favourite figure of fun is back for another week.There's plenty on the Ref Watch agenda today, including Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth, a non-penalty for a handball by Christian Romero and one Keira Walsh did concede in the World Cup final on Sunday.We want to hear from you as well - give us your thoughts on the big decisions of the weekend and get involved in the discussion!