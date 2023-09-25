Carabao Cup third-round preview: Team news, match highlights as Ipswich face Wolves plus Luton and Burnley in action

Burnley secured their place in the third round with a 1-0 victory at Premier League Nottingham Forest courtesy of substitute Zeki Amdouni’s last-minute strike.Manager Vincent Kompany made changes for that game back in August, and could do so again as he attempts to manage the competing demands of a league campaign which has yielded just a single point for last season’s Sky Bet Championship winners.However, Johann Berg Gudmundsson is being assessed after limping out of Saturday’s game and seems likely to join an already lengthy casualty list.Al-Dakhil for one will hope to remain in the team as they attempt to build upon improved performances.He said: “I hope that and I know we will get better. We are performing now. At first it was a little bit hard but now we are doing better and playing better overall.“I would say it’s a dream for me to be here. It was always a dream to play in the Premier League and I am living my dream now and it’s fantastic.“I have to enjoy every single moment going forward, in training and in matches and keep improving.”