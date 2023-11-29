Championship LIVE! All six game live on Sky Sports, commentary and free match highlights

All six Championship games live on SkyChampionship (all 7.45pm unless stated)Blackburn 0-0 Birmingham | Leeds 2-1 SwanseaSheff Wed 0-1 Leicester | Southampton 0-0 Bristol CitySunderland 1-1 Huddersfield | Ipswich 3-0 Millwall (8pm)Watch, listen & moreStream the Championship and more with NOW Watch free Championship highlights | Get Sky Sports | Bet with Sky BetWatch Soccer Special on SSN | LIVE Championship tableSubscribe & listen to the Championship Predictions podcastLive commentary by Dan Long and Declan Olley