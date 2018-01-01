Premier League
Live Blog
GOAL! FULHAM 2-1 SOUTHAMPTON (Schurrle, 44)
WATFORD 0-0 LIVERPOOL
42: SAVE! Another wonderful save from Foster as Shaqiri delivers the corner and Salah - unmarked - nods home by the back post, but the Watford goalkeeper reads it well and gets down low to save.
BRIGHTON 1-0 LEICESTER
41: Great defending! Brighton charge into the area through Izquierdo on the right and as he plays across the face the flag goes up but the whistle doesn't go just yet and Pereira slides well to get enough of a touch on it to put Murray off before the offside call is finally made.
It all counts for nothing, of course, but good awareness there from the Leicester man.
EVERTON 0-0 CARDIFF
40: CHANCE! That's very poor from Richarlison. He is completely unmarked in the Cardiff box and gets on the end of Digne's long free-kick inside Cardiff's box but can't direct it on target. Best chance of the half by a country mile.
40: CHANCE!At the other end this time!
It's a wonderful save from Alisson as Deulofeu drives towards the box before cutting the ball across for Pereyra, who strikes with his first touch, forcing Alisson into a great, leaping save.
39: SHOT! Finally!
Capoure tries to see Cathcart's clearance away but Salah is there to latch onto a loose ball, which he slips into the path of Firmino, but his shot is saved well by Foster as he gets down low.
36: It's handbags between Mina and Paterson but both players avoid a booking. Some interesting words between them, though!
MAN UTD 0-0 CRYSTAL PALACE
36: Oops. Pogba miscontrols a pass, to the delight of the Palace fans. He then has a go from range, but it flies well over Hennessey's bar.
MURRAY STRIKES FIRST
Glenn Murray's seventh goal of the Premier League season separates the teams at the moment - and with Leicester down to 10 men as well after James Maddison's red card, it's a long way back for them as we approach half-time.
32: BLOCK! Bamba blocks a shot form Walcott inside the box, Everton work it forward again but Cardiff are defending so well here.
GOAL! WEST HAM 0-3 MAN CITY (Sane, 34)
Masuaku switches off and loses Sterling, who volleys the ball into the pealty area for Sane.
Sane dummes to shoot first time which fools Balbuena and the German has time and space to pick his spot from close range.
32: Leicester make their first change - but it's not completely because of Maddison's dismissal. Iborra's hurt himself and has to go off anyway, so he's replaced by Nididi. Troubled times for Claude Puel.
GOAL! FULHAM 1-1 SOUTHAMPTON (Mitrovic, 33)
That's the type of football Fulham are capable of. Great, one-touch passing, with Cairney heavily involved The Fulham skipper spreads the ball wide for Le Marchand, who clips a nice cross into the middle, which Mitrovic brilliantly diverts into the bottom corner with his head.
FULHAM 0-1 SOUTHAMPTON
32: SHOT! Mitrovic lays the ball off first time for Sessegnon, who gets the all out of his feet, fires for goal from 25 yards, but it flies just over the top.
30: CHANCE! Richarlison wins Everton a corner, knocking the ball off Bamba's shin and across the line. Etheridge comes out and deals with it, but Everton come forward again. Gomes rushes into the box and fires a powerful shot into the side netting. Semi-decent chance, but a difficult position.
30: SAVE! So many chances in this game early on. Young is on the left, centres for Lingard, and his first-time effort is saved well by Hennessey.
When it comes back in by Lingard, Martial heads goalwards, but there's not enough on it! Hennessey gratefully collects.
BRIGHTON 1-0 LEICESTER (Maddison sent off, 29)
29: RED CARD! James Maddison has been sent off for an act of simulation inside the box. The former Norwich man is only just back from injury, but he will now faces a one-match ban. He only picked up his first yellow moments earlier for a cynical foul on Knockaert.
26: Still Saints very much on the attack. Nice play from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg down the left, he clips a cross into the middle, but it just evades Austin in the middle.
Saints' travelling fans are mocking Fulham, questioning the quality of the opposition if they are winning away from home. Fulham are all over the place early on. Much for Ranieri to ponder.
26: CHANCE! Palace should be ahead here!
Matic's loose pass allows Palace to break, and they have men over. Meyer gives it to Zaha right, but Van Aanholt is free on the left, pacing through on goal.
He takes it first time right-footed, but completely fluffs it! His shot hits the ground and trickles wide of De Gea's goal!
25: Leicester look really disjointed this afternoon. Granted, the conditions are tricky but they aren't helping themselves much either.
Even when they find a bit of space in the box, Maddison picks the wrong option and tries to pass across the 18-yard line when he should perhaps show confidence and take on the shot.
24: Free kick for Liverpool around 35 yards out as Shaqiri is bundled over by Doucoure.
Shaqiri himself takes and Wijnaldum swipes a foot at it on the way through, but cannot make a real connection as Foster collects.
WEST HAM 0-2 MAN CITY
22: Couple of West Ham chances to strike back here.
Antonio wins the ball off Laporte before pulling it back for Arnautovic - but a combination of Walker and Ederson blocks the Austria forward's shot!
Ederson then blocks Antonio's drive after the winger is played in by Arnautovic.
23: Bamba is forced to deal with an awkward ball and puts it out for an Everton corner. Mina attempts to attack the ball but Cardiff clear. Bernard tires to find a way in from the left but it's more good defending from the Bluebirds. Cunningham puts it out for a throw.
Everton well in control but Cardiff have looked solid defensively and are happy to counter. First goal could go either way.
MAGIC MURRAY
22: CLOSE! Palace nearly ahead!
Lingard with a silly ball upfield, deep inside his own half, and it is intercepted by Milivojevic. He lays it off to Zaha, who takes a few touches and shoots 25 yards out, and it whistles just wide of De Gea's right-hand post!
"Man Utd are running out of ideas already and it's only 20 past three!" quips Paul Merson in the Soccer Saturday studio.
GOAL! WEST HAM 0-2 MAN CITY (Sterling, 19)
Easy as you like for City!
Sane's one-on-one with Zabaleta and he goes past the former Man City full-back before driving the ball across goal for Sterling to tap in from close range.
GOAL! FULHAM 0-1 SOUTHAMPTON (Armstrong, 18)
No more than Southampton deserve. Quick throw catches Fulham napping, Redmond clips a cross to the back post, Maxime Le Marchand can only head clear as far as Armstrong, whose first touch takes it past the defender before lashing the ball into the net.
18: Half a chance for Zaha. He has the ball on the left, in a bit of space, cutting onto his right and shooting from 20 yards, but it's a few yards high and wide.
De Gea not happy that he wasn't closed down!
WEST HAM 0-1 MAN CITY
16: CHANCE! Sterling cuts the ball back for Aguero, who strikes the ball high over Fabianski's crossbar.
15: Liverpool seeing a good spell of possession but doing little with it so far.
Shaqiri whips a ball into the area, looking for Salah, but Mariappa tracks the Egyptian well and the ball lands into the arms of Foster.
FULHAM 0-0 SOUTHAMPTON
16: CHANCE! Chambers gets up highest from a corner, with the marking leaving much to be desired, but heads straight at Alex McCarthy in the Southampton goal.
GOAL! BRIGHTON 1-0 LEICESTER (Murray, 15)
And just like that, Brighton are ahead with a simple goal which Leicester will be furious to lose.
Knockaert takes the corner from the right and Murray rises to head in from five yards, getting ahead of both Chilwell and Okazaki to nod in. On the balance of play, Brighton deserve their lead but that one was easily preventable.
14: Half chance for Cardiff as Gunnarsson's long throw finds Paterson in the box but his header is no way near Pickford. Good chance wasted.
BRIGHTON 0-0 LEICESTER
13: CLOSE! Leicester are sloppy coming out of defence and Kayal - a scorer for Israel against Scotland in midweek - reads it really well, closing down and playing a one-two before drawing a good save from Schmeichel. Unlucky for the former Celtic midfielder.
10: Groans from all around here as the Fulham fans are seeing the same old problems at the back. All Saints here! Fulham cannot get hold of the ball at the moment
GOAL! WEST HAM 0-1 MAN CITY (Silva 11)
Silva scores for the fourth game in a row!
Walker lays the ball off to Sterling and the England international's cross deflects off Masuaku and into the path of Silva.
The Spaniard only has Fabiasnki to beat and he does just that to give City an early lead.
WEST HAM 0-0 MAN CITY
9: CLOSE! Anderson loses the ball inside his own penalty area.
It falls kindly for Silva and he goes for goal. However, the Spaniard's shot crashes into the side netting.
9: Quiet start at Goodison. Everton seems fairly happy to knock the ball around at the back and starting attacks from there. The latest of which sees Richarlison burst into the box but it's a good tackle from Bamba and an Everton corner, which comes to nothing.
7: Big catch from Foster! It's lovely play from Liverpool as Firmino flicks the ball into the path of Salah, who in turns finds Shaqiri incoming on his right.
He then tries to chip the ball over the top of the Watford defence; Firmino nearly latches onto it, but Foster is out to collect almost off the Brazilian's toes.
7: After Fernandinho threatens to slide in Gundogan, Antonio counters for the hosts and wins a corner - Otamendi gets his head to the cross to clear the danger!
6: MISS! Saints should really be in front. Corner is headed clear only as far as Stuart Armstrong, who unleashes a ferocious drive for goal, Sergio Rico can only palm the save out in front of him, Marco Gabbiadini is on hand to tuck the ball home, but fires straight at Rico, on the floor, from point blank range!
Chris Kamara says: "What an absolute chance. Gabbiadini has to score, there's no ifs or buts about it. He's six yards out with the goal gaping. Rico makes the save!"
6: CLOSE! United have started very well. Pogba is spreading it about nicely, before Matic finds Martial behind the backline from deep again, well onside.
Hennessey rushes out as Martial takes the ball on his chest and dwells a tad, and the goalkeeper just about grabs it! Suspicion of handball, but the officials hadn't blown up!
4: Good footwork takes Okazaki into the box and he tumbles under a Brighton challenge but nothing is given despite his claims for a penalty. Looks to be the correct call.
4: SHOT! United go route one!
From very deep, Pogba lifts the ball up to Lukaku, 20 yards out, and he knocks it down perfectly for Lingard. It bounces kindly for him, he slams it goalwards on the half volley, but his shot is blocked well by Wan-Bissaka!
The corner then comes to nothing as Palace look to push out.
3: OFFSIDE! Watford had the ball in the back of the net but it won't count!
A long ball is played forward and Deeney touches it on for Deulofeu, who races towards goal and leaving Robertson in his wake.
Howewer, as he slots home past Allison, the linesman raises his flag. It's the right decision, but it came late.
1: Here we go ladies and gents, Watford get us under way in Hertfordshire.
1: And they're off!
1: KICK-OFF! West Ham get us underway at the London Stadium...
1: We're underway at Goodison Park with Everton attacking the Park End in the first half.
