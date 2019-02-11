Mathieu Wood moderator 5pts BACK TOMORROWIt's been an eventful day of sporting news along with the midweek's pre-match news conferences. It all started with the sacking of Mark Hughes as Southampton manager after eight months in charge. Charges have also been handed to Jurgen Klopp for his emotional celebration of Liverpool's stoppage-time winner in the Merseyside derby and to Arsenal and Tottenham for failing to control their players in a heated North London derby. We will be back tomorrow morning to hear from the remaining batch of Premier League managers, including Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp.