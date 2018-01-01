Premier League
CLARKE: KILMARNOCK FANS DREAMING
HOWE: LIVERPOOL WILL TAKE US SERIOUSLY
Eddie Howe believes Liverpool will not allow Tuesday's Champions League Group C decider against Napoli to affect their performance against Bournemouth.
Bournemouth host Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports Premier League.
"You look at the way they approached the Burnley game – yes they made changes – but they were very professional in the job that they did," said Howe.
"I think they will look at our game as a very important one in their Premier League season. They are not going to take us lightly We anticipate facing a full strength Liverpool team.”
'KILMARNOCK FANS DARING TO DREAM'
Steve Clarke says his Kilmarnock side, who sit top of the Scottish Premiership after 16 games, have got fans dreaming of the title.
“I know a lot of people in the area who are happy just now," said Clarke.
"I know there are many Kilmarnock fans who are, if you like, not living the dream but are dreaming about the possibility that we can do great things. They’re allowed to do that, they’re supporters.
“We have to allow them to dream, we have to allow them to think about crazy things.
“We have to keep our feet on the ground. It’s a difficult game tomorrow and tomorrow all I look for is that we meet our high standards and if we do that then you never know.”
HOWE: WE CAN COPE WITHOUT COOK
Eddie Howe admits losing Lewis Cook to injury is a "big blow" to Bournemouth's season, but is confident they have the strength in depth to cope.
"We believe we have got a strong enough squad to withstand these moments," said Howe.
"It is an opportunity for other players to step up and really grab the mantle. It is what it is. It is unfortunate – it is not what we wanted. But it is something we will have to adapt to."
HOWE: COOK TO FOLLOW WILSON LEAD
'COOK SHOULD LOOK TO WILSON'
Eddie Howe has advised Lewis Cook to turn to Bournemouth team-mate Callum Wilson for guidance regarding his rehab.
“Callum is a really good one for Lewis to look to," said Howe.
"My first words to Cooky were you have got really good people in the squad that can help you and support you. And help you understand the process you are going to need to go through.
"I think Callum having been there twice, it will be really usefully for him to lend his support and experience. Just in terms of things that he did, how he came back, the time he spent on certain things.
"The most important thing is Lewis adopts Callum’s positivity, his enthusiasm for the work ahead of him which I am pretty sure from seeing him he will do. In which case I will be excited to see him come back as good as ever.”
HOWE: COOK PLOTTING INJURY RETURN
Eddie Howe has offered an update on injured midfielder Lewis Cook, who has been ruled out for six to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.
The 21-year-old - who was capped by England earlier this year - sustained the injury to his knee during the 2-1 defeat of Huddersfield on Tuesday.
"He's already planning and plotting his comeback and how he is going to do his rehab," said Howe.
"First step is to get the operation out of the way on Saturday which we wish him very well in. Hopefully he comes through okay and then he can make the journey back."
ARSENAL TO WARN STARS 'OVER LAUGHING GAS'
Arsenal say they will "remind players of their responsibilities" after several of them were videoed appearing to be inhaling nitrous oxide.
Read full story here
FRASER: PLAYING FOOTBALL WITH MY MATES
Eddie Howe is behind schedule, so while you wait get stuck in to this...
Ryan Fraser has an explanation for his up-turn in form at Bournemouth, and it's all to do with his imagination on the pitch.
HOWE: MY 10 YEAR JOURNEY
Eddie Howe is set to speak to the media in the next few moments, so why not get warmed up by watching the man himself talk about his 10-year journey in football management.
Or, if you prefer, you can read all about it in our feature article....
EMERY: GUENDOUZI NEEDS A HAIRCUT!
EMERY: OZIL WORKING WITH PHYSIO
Mesut Ozil is working with the Arsenal physio, Unai Emery says, and is not sure whether he can play against Huddersfield after missing the last two games with a back issue.
Emery said: "He
had back ache, now he is working with our physio. We are going to look when he
can come with us.
“Tomorrow is the last
training before, today he was working with a physio, running and touching the
ball. Tomorrow is the decision.”
EMERY: KOSCIELNY COULD BE IN SQUAD
Laurent Koscielny could make his first Arsenal appearance since May against Huddersfield on Saturday, Unai Emery says.
“We
are on the right way with him. They played two matches with the Under-23s. The
last was 80 minutes on Tuesday," said Emery.
“Our plan is maybe come here
with us in the 18 for Saturday, and one plan is maybe he can play against
Qarabag in the Europa League.
“He is working with us with
very big performances in training, and is playing in the U23s with good feeling
– the next step is to play with us.
“[He brings] experience,
quality, personality. We need every player. The next step is playing.”
EMERY: LET'S CUT GUENDOUZI'S HAIR!
Unai Emery has joked Matteo Guendouzi should cut off his hair after the midfielder had it pulled by Maroune Fellaini during the game between Manchester United and Arsenal on Wednesday.
He said: "I
think when I was a player it was the same. Today with the camera all the
situations that happen in the 90 minutes, everyone can see. Some questions are
only for the players on the pitch.
“If it’s not a good action
they can receive a red card or yellow card, but on the pitch, the situation
that happened for me is between the players.
“I think the best is, for the
next match, cut the hair for Matteo and this problem is finished – like
Fellaini!
“No [I haven’t told him
that]. I respect a lot the players’ hair and [hair] colour.”
EMERY UNSURE ON RAMSEY FITNESS
Unai Emery says Aaron Ramsey's injury, also sustained at Old Trafford, is smaller than Rob Holding's.
He said: "It’s
a different injury. It’s smaller than Rob’s, today is very early because this morning
we were working but the players yesterday didn’t train.
“Tomorrow we are going to do
the last training before the match. This is the moment we can know the players
who will be ok or not for Saturday.”
EMERY WAITING ON HOLDING NEWS
Unai Emery says he is waiting for news on Rob Holding's injury following the draw at Manchester United, but admits it does not look good.
He said: "We
are waiting. The club can give us communication about this. The best news for
me is ‘calm’, but the doctors they are looking at him and going to communicate
with us.
“At the moment my news is not
good, but we need confirmation.”
SILVA ADDRESSES LACK OF GOALS
WILL EVERTON FINISH ABOVE UNITED?
Marco Silva has dismissed Jose Mourinho's assertion that Manchester United will finish above Everton in the Premier League this season, despite lying two places below them at present.
Silva said: "This is a Jose prediction, nothing more. His obligation is the top six, he knows.
"Let’s see at the end of the season if his prediction is right or not."
SCHNEIDERLIN COULD RETURN FOR WATFORD GAME
Marco Silva says Morgan Schneiderlin could be fit to return for Everton's game away to Watford on Monday, live on Sky Sports.
He said: "He is getting better. It’s possible he’ll be able to be part of the squad for the next match.
"The players did a normal recovery session this morning. There are some small problems but nothing special. We will see how they are in the coming days."
SILVA: NOT FAIR TO CRITICISE STRIKERS
Marco Silva says it is not fair to criticise Everton's strikers after the Toffees scored just two goals in their last four matches, but does not rule out looking for a new forward in January.
He said: "If you want to just look at the
last few games, look at the games we played. It is not easy for strikers to
score at Stamford Bridge, and Liverpool have conceded just one goal at home [in
the Premier League] this season.
"Yesterday [against Newcastle] we controlled
the match and all the moments. We created many chances but just scored one
goal. To look at the last four games is not fair
because we had chances to score more than one goal. The chances we created in
the first half were enough to win the match against Newcastle.
"How many clubs
are trying to find a striker who can score more than 20 goals? It is the question
for all the managers in the Premier League. I’m happy with the players we have.
Of course we are doing our homework but my job is work with the players we
have."
SILVA: PICKFORD REACTED WELL
Marco Silva says Jordan Pickford reacted well against Newcastle after his last-minute error handed Liverpool victory in the Merseyside derby last weekend.
He said: "He reacted really well, like we expected. There was a fantastic
reaction from our fans to him from the first minute of the match. That was
really important to him.
"He showed again how good a goalkeeper he is.
He was focused until the end to make that save in the last minutes of the
match."
HODGSON: WE LET PALACE FANS DOWN
Unai Emery and Marco Silva are the two final managers to face the media today - both are due to speak at 3pm.
PALACE MOUSE LATEST
Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui provides the latest after Crystal Palace were forced to close their kitchen following a mouse infestation.
HODGSON: WE DON'T LACK QUALITY STRIKERS
Roy Hodgson insists Crystal Palace do not lack quality up-front, despite being the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season.
He said: "I
do not think we lack quality. I will accept the criticism that we have not been
as good at converting some of the opportunities that we have created.
“With Conor Wickham now coming back to fitness, with Jordan Ayew
playing well in my opinion, with (Alexander) Sorloth getting better all the time and with
Christian Benteke not that far way, I don’t know that it is right to complain
about the paucity of talent of ability in the forward areas.
“But of course I cannot deny that if people want to use, not
only statistics but also the evidence of their eyes in games, and say that with
the number of chances we have created in games we should have scored more gaols
and that would have given us better results, then those people are saying the
same things we say amongst ourselves.”
ANDONE SET TO REPLACE MURRAY
Florin Andone is set to replace Glenn Murray up-front for Brighton against Burnley after their top goalscorer was forced off during the win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday with a shoulder injury.
As well as Murray, Jose Izquierdo is also doubtful for the trip to Turf Moor, while Chris Hughton says Alireza Jahanbakhsh is not ready to return.
Dale Stephens is once again available after returning from suspension, but Shane Duffy begins his ban after his red card against Palace. Leon Balogun is set to replace him.
MURRAY DOUBTFUL FOR BRIGHTON
Brighton's top goalscorer Glenn Murray is a doubt for the Seagulls' trip to Burnley on Saturday.
HODGSON: PALACE PLAYERS CARE
Roy Hodgson insists the Crystal Palace players care and aware they let supporters down when they lost to ten-man Brighton on Tuesday.
He said: "They
all care. I suppose you could seriously argue that because fans are so
important, when you don’t give them the result they are hoping for and
wanting - especially in a game which is the importance of Brighton against
Crystal Palace - you have let them down.
“But of course there are
ways of letting people down. The fact is I would be very disappointed if we had
let them down because there is no desire to win the game or the players were
not working.
“We had 70 per cent
possession. In the second half we had 85 per cent possession. We had goodness
knows how many shots in comparison to theirs and goodness knows how many
penalty entries compared to theirs.
“It is not a question of us
not wanting to win the game. We came across a Brighton team that did well in
the first half, especially the first 20/25 minutes, when they played very well
and thwarted us in our play.
“They were then fortunate
enough – if that is the right word – to get themselves into a two-goal lead
which they increased to 3-0 at half-time.
“I thought the players tried
very hard to break through and it was not enough to win us the game. As a
result no one after the game was crying about that or suggesting we had been
hard done by in any way.”
COOK FACES UP TO NINE MONTHS OUT
Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook faces up to nine months out after it was confirmed he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Bournemouth's win over Huddersfield.
HASENHUTTL OUT TO MAKE AN IMPRESSION
NO NEW INJURIES FOR PALACE
Roy Hodgson says there are no new injuries to report as Crystal Palace prepare to face West Ham, and that he has the same squad to choose from as in the last two matches.
'YOU WANT GUARANTEES, YOU HAVE TO BUY A WASHING MACHINE'
I think Ralph Hasenhuttl's news conferences could become quite popular if some of the soundbites he has uttered today are anything to go by.
After saying he wanted to leave his "footsteps in the snow" at Southampton, he has now added: "No guarantees in
football. If you want guarantees you have to buy a washing machine."
Sage advice from Mr Hasenhuttl.
'SOUTHAMPTON SQUAD TOO BIG'
New Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says the squad he has inherited has "too much players", and that he has passed on his thoughts to club chairman Ralph Krueger.
HASENHUTTL PROMISES TO PUSH PLAYERS TO LIMIT
Ralph Hasenhuttl says he wants to take his new Southampton players 'to their limits', and warns those that do not buy into his philosophy will 'fall beside us'.
He said: "I want to bring them to
their limits. I don’t know where their limits are. If they like to go this way
with us they are invited. It will be a hard working way.
"When everyone is
pushing limits to a higher level we can see how far it gets and when someone says
it’s too much running or too much work for me he will fall beside us.
That’s how I want to work until January."
HASENHUTTL: WE PLAY 4-4-2
Ralph Hasenhuttl says his preferred formation is to play 4-4-2, but that his team could also line up in a 4-3-3 or 3-4-3 system.
HASENHUTTL BRUSHES OFF KLOPP COMPARISON
Ralph Hasenhuttl says he is not a fan of the 'Klopp of the Alps' tag he has, as a result of being Austrian and playing a similar brand of high-intensity football.
Asked about the moniker, he said: "I
don’t like it so much. I want to be my own character.
"I know him very good. We
know each other. We were sitting in football school together, I was always a
fan of his football, a very proactive way to play, he set marks in Germany with
his football. That really influenced my style absolutely.
"If
I can do it the same or similar that would be fantastic but that’s too far away
at the moment. We have other problems, but let us start and we’ll see how
far away our limits are."
HASENHUTTL: I WANT MY FOOTSTEPS IN THE SNOW
Ralph Hasenhuttl says he wants to put his "footsteps in the snow" at Southampton, and is not afraid of taking charge of a club where he is the third manager in a calendar year.
He said: "Not
really, doesn’t frighten me anytime here. I want to put my footsteps in the
snow here.
"It’s a bit back to the roots for me. Last year I had a fantastic
Champions League team, we were on a very high technical level. The step is not
the easiest one but I never want it easy in my life. I always challenge myself.
"I’m looking forward, not afraid of anything."
HASENHUTTL WARNS 'IT WON'T BE EASY'
Ralph Hasenhuttl says the immediate aim after arriving at Southampton is to guide the team away from the Premier League relegation zone. However, he warns the high number of matches the Saints have to play during the winter will make life hard.
Hasenhuttl said: "The
first target is to get out of relegation zone. The near future has to be
move as quickly as we can out of the zone.
"I’m not frightened about it but the
problem is we have a lot of games and my football is all about training
sessions, working on habits. If you have the chance to do so it’s ok, but if you
don’t it’s not so easy."
HASENHUTTL: I WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MY NAME
Ralph Hasenhuttl says he wants his name to become known in the Premier League after becoming Southampton's new head coach.
He said: "It’s a pleasure for me to sit here in front of the cameras. I’m very proud of the
club’s decision for me.
"It’s a big challenge but also the logical next step in
my career. My goal is to get my name known here in the Premier League.
"When I
left Leipzig I was thinking about my next step, and I want to stand in
front of a new team, new language, to get developed personally and in my view
of football. That’s why I made the decision to come to Southampton."
"I
had good meeting with Ralph (Krueger, Southampton chairman) – he speaks German too – it was relatively
clear I can help him in the moment. We find a good solution. The history and philosophy
of the team fit with mine."
DYCHE DEFENDS PHYSICAL PLAY
RANIERI: MOURINHO IS A 'FRIENDLY FRIEND'
Claudio Ranieri has spoken about the man who replaced him at Chelsea in 2004 - Jose Mourinho - ahead of Fulham's trip to Manchester United.
He said: "Jose is a fantastic man, he was the first to send me a message to say, ‘Welcome back’. He’s a very friendly friend.
“I know him from a long time ago, when he came in at Chelsea. He was very polite with me in every moment.”
DYCHE: MANAGERS CAN'T CHANGE RULES
Sean Dyche also responded to Jurgen Klopp's pleas for players to receive more protection by warning managers "can't reinvent rules".
He said: "Managers have the right to call for players to be protected. They can question whatever they want, but I don’t think they can reinvent the rules.
"If you make a fair and honest challenge and are in control of that challenge, then it’s just a fair and honest challenge."
DYCHE HITS BACK AT KLOPP
Sean Dyche has hit back at Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss questioned some of Burnley's tackling during the Reds' win at Turf Moor on Wednesday. Joe Gomez was injured after a strong tackle by Ben Mee.
Dyche said: "There were some excellent tackles last night. I think the only one that was questionable was (Phil) Bardsley’s (on Alberto Moreno).
"I think Ben Mee’s was a fantastic tackle and I imagine that a player, who seems to me an honest player, like (Joe) Gomez), I think he realised that. That was the message we received after.
"We send him our best if any injury occurred, but it’s not from a bad tackle."
NO FULHAM INJURIES
Claudio Ranieri says "everybody is in good condition" for Fulham ahead of their game against Manchester United.
RANIERI: WE WANT TO MAKE POINT AT UNITED
Claudio Ranieri says Fulham are determined to "make a point" at Old Trafford when they play Manchester United on Saturday.
He said: "United are one of the best teams in the Premier League, and in the Champions League they’ve done a very good job.
“We want to make a point. We know it’s hard but nothing is impossible. For us it will be difficult, we have to make a perfect performance.”
Just shy of 30 minutes late, Ralph Hasenhuttl has arrived to face the media for the first time as Southampton boss.
PELLEGRINI: CARROLL ON HIS WAY BACK
Manuel Pellegrini says Andy Carroll is continuing to work his way towards full fitness, and has been training with the first team.
He said: "Andy Carroll played some useful minutes the other day. We hope he will play some games in a row. He worked today without a problem."
WAGNER CALLS FOR GOALS
