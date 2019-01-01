Premier League Live Blog

Home
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Premier League build-up LIVE!

Premier League football gets underway with Southampton vs Bournemouth on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports PL from 7pm; Kick-off at 8pm

©2019 Sky UK