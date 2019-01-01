Search
Football
Premier League
Live Blog
Home
News
Select a team
All Teams
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brighton
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Norwich City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
West Ham United
Wolverhampton
Barnsley
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Brentford
Bristol City
Cardiff City
Charlton Athletic
Derby County
Fulham
Huddersfield Town
Hull City
Leeds United
Luton Town
Middlesbrough
Millwall
Nottingham Forest
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Reading
Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke City
Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion
Wigan Athletic
Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon
Blackpool
Bolton Wanderers
Bristol Rovers
Burton Albion
Bury
Coventry City
Doncaster
Fleetwood Town
Gillingham
Ipswich Town
Lincoln City
Milton Keynes Dons
Oxford United
Peterborough United
Portsmouth
Rochdale
Rotherham United
Shrewsbury Town
Southend United
Sunderland
Tranmere Rovers
Wycombe Wanderers
Bradford City
Cambridge United
Carlisle United
Cheltenham Town
Colchester United
Crawley Town
Crewe Alexandra
Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers
Grimsby Town
Leyton Orient
Macclesfield Town
Mansfield
Morecambe
Newport County
Northampton Town
Oldham Athletic
Plymouth Argyle
Port Vale
Salford City
Scunthorpe United
Stevenage
Swindon Town
Walsall
Aberdeen
Celtic
Hamilton Academical
Heart of Midlothian
Hibernian
Kilmarnock
Livingston
Motherwell
Rangers
Ross County
St Johnstone
St Mirren
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
CD Leganes
Celta Vigo
Deportivo Alaves
Eibar
Espanyol
Getafe
Granada
Levante
Osasuna
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Mallorca
Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid
Sevilla
Valencia
Villarreal
AC Milan
Atalanta
Bologna
Brescia
Cagliari
Fiorentina
Genoa
Hellas Verona
Inter Milan
Juventus
Lazio
Lecce
Napoli
Parma
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Spal
Torino
Udinese
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Augsburg
FC Köln
FC Schalke 04
Fortuna Dusseldorf
FSV Mainz 05
Hertha Berlin
RB Leipzig
SC Freiburg
SC Paderborn 07
TSG Hoffenheim
Union Berlin
Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg
Amiens SC
Angers
Brest
Caen
Dijon
FC Metz
Girondins Bordeaux
Lille
Monaco
Montpellier
Nantes
Nice
Nimes
Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
RC Strasbourg
Reims
St Etienne
Stade Rennes
Toulouse
ADO Den Haag
Ajax
AZ Alkmaar
FC Emmen
FC Groningen
FC Twente
FC Utrecht
Feyenoord
Fortuna Sittard
Heerenveen
Heracles Almelo
PEC Zwolle
PSV Eindhoven
RKC Waalwijk
Sparta Rotterdam
Vitesse Arnhem
VVV Venlo
Willem II Tilb
Albania
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bolivia
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Brazil
Cameroon
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador
Egypt
England
Estonia
France
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Iran
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Japan
Korea DPR
Korea Republic
Mexico
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nigeria
Northern Ireland
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Senegal
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Tunisia
Turkey
Ukraine
Uruguay
USA
Venezuela
Wales
England
Germany
Holland
Israel
Italy
Norway
Russia
Spain
Angola
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Congo DR
Ethiopia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Togo
Zambia
Teams
Leagues/Cups
Fixtures
Results
Table
Transfers
Video
On Sky
Score Centre
Bet
More from Football
Football Home
Leicester 2-0 Arsenal highlights
Leicester move second in the Premier League table and nine points ahead of Arsenal with a 2-0 victory...
Powered by Livefyre
Home
Sports
Football
F1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
Tennis
Cycling
Racing
Darts
NFL
NBA
Motorsport
Netball
GAA
WWE
MMA
eSports
More Sports
Score Centre
Video
TV
Sky Bet
Games
More
Transfer Centre
Live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
TV Shows
TV Guide
Competitions
Sky Go
Now TV
Pub Finder
Sportswomen
Sports Scholarships
Tackling Racism
Podcasts
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Twitter
Facebook
Sky Sports
Get Sky Sports
Sky Sports Apps
Sportinglife.com
TEAMtalk.com
Football365.com
Partners
Sky Bet
Fantasy Football
Super 6
Sky Sports Pub Finder
Living for Sport
Planet Rugby
Golf365
Planet F1
Cricket365
Sky Sports Channels
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports Racing
Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports Action
Sky Sports Arena
Sky Sports News
Sky Sports Mix
More Sky Sites
Sky.com
Sky News
Sky Corporate
Sky For Businesses
Now TV
Sky Communal TV
Sky Academy
Bigger Picture
Store Locator
Work for Sky
Advertise With Us
Sky TV Accessories
Terms & Conditions
Privacy & Cookies Notice
Privacy Options
Accessibility Information
Contact Us
©2019 Sky UK
We would like your feedback, please fill in our survey