HOWE COY OVER ARTER FUTUREHarry Arter revealed earlier in the week he is desperate to make his season-long loan move from Bournemouth to Cardiff permanent. The midfielder has been a regular fixture in the Bluebirds' midfield under Neil Warnock but Eddie Howe was tight lipped on whether there was a likelihood of that going forward. "It's a very difficult one to comment on from my prospective," Howe said. "Harry is with Cardiff for the season, he no doubt feels a Cardiff player and he's had to ingrain himself for what they doing for this season."Both physically and mentally, so we value him greatly from our side, let's see what happens at the end of the season."