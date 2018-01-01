Championship
Live Blog
WIGAN 0-0 READING
SWANSEA 1-4 NORWICH
SHEFF WED 1-2 DERBY
HULL 0-2 N FOREST
LEEDS 2-0 BRISTOL CITY
MILLWALL 1-1 BOLTON
STOKE 2-2 QPR
PRESTON 4-1 BLACKBURN
ROTHERHAM 2-2 SHEFF UTD
IPSWICH 1-2 WEST BROM
It was only a brace from Angel Rangel - a collector's item - which saved QPR from defeat at Stoke.
Strikes from Berahino and Allen overturned his opener but the Spaniard popped up with a vital late goal which makes sure both sides share the spoils.
The Lions battle to earn a draw at the Den, with Jiri Skalak's first goal for the club earning Neil Harris' men a share of the spoils.
Resounding victory for North End in the Lancashire derby, with goals from Louis Moult, Tom Barkhuizen, Callum Robinson and Alan Browne.
Two goals in three minutes from Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley earn Forest a deserved win at the KCOM.
Norwich's impressive display at the Liberty Stadium earns them the top of the table - and their sixth win on the bounce!
They took the lead with an own goal by van der Hoorn but were brilliant throughout the first half with two more goals from Buendia and Stiepermann. Daniel James' strike served as mere consolation for Swansea, as Teemu Pukki added a fourth for the visitors in the second half.
Derby carry on their promotion bid with a hard-fought win at Hillsborough, their first one since 2014.
Harry Wilson and Jack Marriott overturned Wednesday's initial lead courtesy of an Adam Reach strike.
LEAGUE TWO UPDATE
It looks like there won't be a win for Notts County! Morecambe have the equaliser as Kevin Ellison makes it 1-1.
And it looks like MK Dons are going to be beaten! Stevenage are 3-2 up now very late in the day as Ben Kennedy scores.
NO GOAL! Peter Crouch heads home, but it's ruled out for offside. Stoke fans thought they snatched it at the death!
Goals from Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez secure a comfortable home win for Marcelo Bielsa's side over the 10-man Robins.
The deadlock remains unbroken and Wigan and Reading have to settle for a point each.
The home side looked to have the best shot at winning the game but a goal-line clearance is just about as close as they came to taking the lead.
LEAGUE ONE UPDATE
What a comeback from Sunderland! Two goals down and with 10 men but they have fought back to level the game! Lynden Gooch makes it 2-2 at Walsall.
GOAL! MILLWALL 1-1 BOLTON (Skalak, 83)
Jiri Skalak has just set this game up for a tense finale as his first goal for the Lions hauls Neil Harris' side back on level terms at the Den! Can the hosts complete the late turnaround?
BLOCK! End-to-end stuff at the DW Stadium now, as Danny Namaso's shot is blocked for a corner by Kal Naismith.
The Reading player stays down for treatment and leaves the pitch but looks okay to carry on.
Cambridge are down to 10 men but they have found a way back against Bury! Greg Taylor has the goal for United to make it 2-2 at the Abbey Stadium.
And Stevenage have done the same! It looks like MK Dons won't be extending their lead at the top tonight. 2-2!
OFF THE LINE! James's corner causes all sorts of chaos in the Reading area. Eventually, Joe garner blasts an effort goalwards and the shot is saved off the line!
GOAL! PRESTON 4-1 BLACKBURN (Browne, 85)
What a performance from Alan Browne. He's not only registered two assists this afternoon, he's just volleyed a fourth for Preston! This is turning into a rout...
GOAL! LEEDS 2-0 BRISTOL CITY (Hernandez, 87)
Game, set and match for Leeds as Pablo Hernandez guides his header across the face of Maenpaa to double the hosts' lead over the 10-man Robins.
CHANCE! Wednesday now are really throwing everything they have at Derby.
Reach takes on the shot from long range having shrugged off his marker but Carson makes a good save and holds on to the ball with five minutes to go.
Freddie Ladapo scores again and Plymouth are now 2-0 ahead against Fleetwood and look to be heading for a massive win.
Actually, hang on! Paddy Madden has netted at the other end for Fleetwood and it's very much game on!
GOAL! STOKE 2-2 QPR (Rangel, 81)
It's a brace for Angel Rangel, QPR's unlikely hero!
Ebere Eze picks out the defender unmarked at the far post, and he finishes exquisitely at the far corner to score his second of the game - and his third in five years. QPR are back level!
Carlisle peg Forest Green back through a Jamie Devitt penalty but still trail 2-1, and Grimsby have levelled at 2-2 against Northampton.
Elsewhere, Crawley are 2-0 up and surely heading for victory against Crewe now.
We're into the final 10 minutes and it's still all to play for - and Wigan look the most threatening.
The home side push up the left wing with Naismith. Windass cuts back from the by-line looking for the decisive touch but Reading scramble it away.
LEEDS 1-0 BRISTOL CITY
Big goal for Plymouth as they break the deadlock against Fleetwood thanks to Freddie Ladapo, while Gillingham have a goal back at Luton but still trail 3-1.
Elesewhere, Alex Samuel has put Wycombe 3-1 up against Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon could be on their way to a big win over Southend! They now lead 2-1.
Actually, the Shrews have just got a goal back at Wycombe. 3-2.
STOKE 2-1 QPR
Heading into the final 15 minutes at the bet365 - can this man lead QPR to a late equaliser?
GOAL! PRESTON 3-1 BLACKBURN (Moult, 74)
Blackburn have put up a spirited fight at times but you'd have to say this will probably kill them off once and for all. Louis Moult applies the finishing touch after Barker's shot was rebounded into his path!
Forest Green now 2-0 up at Carlisle as Carl Winchester scores, while MK Dons have turned things around to lead 2-1 at Stevenage. It looks like they could be extending their lead at the top of the table.
Macclesfield could be on their way to a victory! The bottom club in the Football League lead Yeovil 1-0 as Michael Rose scores from the penalty spot, and Tranmere have pegged Oldham back to 1-1.
Northampton, meanwhile, lead Grimsby 2-1. Kevin van Veen with the goal there.
BRENTFORD v MIDDLESBROUGH TEAM NEWS
Brentford: Bentley, Odubajo, Macleod, Mepham, Canos, Yennaris, Maupay, McEachran, Judge, Dalsgaard, Konsa
Subs: Daniels, Henry, Dasilva, Marcondes, Clarke, Barbet, Oksanen
Middlesbrough: Randolph, Fry, Batth, Flint, Friend, Clayton, Howson, Besic, Downing, Tavernier, Hugill
Subs: Dimi, Ayala, McNair, Wing, Saville, Assombalonga, Gestede
CHANCE! And what a goal it would have been from Tom Huddlestone.
He flicks the ball over his man before beating another in midfield and forcing Dawson to tip it over the bar.
Barnsley swiftly peg Doncaster back to 1-1 as Cauley Woodrow keeps up his good scoring run.
Luton are now 3-0 up at Gillingham and seemingly heading for a comfortable win. Elliot Lee scoring again there.
WIDE! Grigg counters on the left and switches it to James, his cross is half-cleared to Darron Gibson who strikes a fierce effort wide of the right post!
How long is the deadlock going to last here?
OFF THE POST! So close to an equaliser! Fox hits the post with his header from close range, and Derby manage to clear their lines and regroup.
Colchester break the deadlock against Exeter as Sammie Szmodics gets himself on the scoresheet, but the Grecians quickly respond! 1-1. Jayden Stockley prodding home there.
GOAL! LEEDS 1-0 BRISTOL CITY (Roofe, 69)
It's a scrappy goal, but Leeds will not mind one bit as Kemar Roofe taps home the opener to send Elland Road wild!
CHANCE! Wednesday asking serious questions of Derby now.
Matias misses a great opportunity striking over the bar from inside the box, though it would not have counted with the offside flag being raised.
GOAL! HULL 0-2 N FOREST (Lolley, 64)
Quick-fire second for the vistors as Joe Lolley takes aim following some neat interplay on the edge of the area and his strike takes a deflection to wrong-foot Marshall and creep over the line!
GOAL! STOKE 2-1 QPR (Allen, 61)
Stoke are ahead and it's Joe Allen with the goal!
A deep cross on the back post is met by McClean who heads the ball back across the face of goal, putting it on a plate for Allen to smash it in and bring Stoke in front for the first time this afternoon!
