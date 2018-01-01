Championship
Live Blog
ROTHERHAM 2-2 QPR
BRENTFORD 2-3 SHEFF UTD
HULL 0-0 NORWICH
PRESTON 1-1 MIDDLESBROUGH
LEEDS 1-0 READING
SHEFF WED 1-0 BOLTON
LEAGUE TWO RESULTS
LEAGUE ONE RESULTS
CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
LEAGUE TWO UPDATE
Bottom club Macclesfield earn second successive win after beating Exeter 1-0. Sol Campbell is clearly a good omen. Exeter now seventh.
MK Dons are two points clear at the top after beating Morecambe 2-0. Alex Gilbey with both goals.
Lincoln drop to second after held to 1-1 draw against 10-man Oldham. Lincoln with just one win in the last six matches.
It's a second 2-2 draw at home for the Millers as Luke Freeman's 91st-minute diving header earns Steve McClaren's ever-improving QPR a share of the spoils in Yorkshire.
For the second game in a row, Marcus Tavernier is the hero for Middlesbrough, this time cancelling out Alan Browne's first-half strike for the hosts.
It finishes goalless between the Tigers and the off-colour Norwich at the KCOM.
Thomas Frank suffers his sixth defeat in his seventh game as Brentford manager as Leon Clarke nets the winner at Griffin Park.
It's all over at Elland Road where Bailey Peacock-Farrell's late penalty save has preserved all three points for Leeds. Stuart Dallas with the winner in the second half.
Tom Lees' 57th-minute header gives Jos Luhukay's men all three points at Hillsborough.
LEAGUE ONE UPDATE
Wycombe have completed the turnaround! Alex Samuel makes it 2-1 late on at Accrington.
Liam Sercobe has given Bristol Rovers hope against ten man Gillingham making it 2-1. Can they snatch a late equaliser?
GOAL! ROTHERHAM 2-2 QPR (Freeman, 90+1)
The Rs are back on terms! Luke Freeman heads home Jake Bidwell's cross from the left; Marek Rodak gets a hand to the header but can only push into the side of the net!
MISS! Clarke puts Browne's pass into the area, but after Barkhuizen fails to correctly time his header, Storey fires over the bar!
It's a good night for Alex Gilbey and MK Dons who lead 2-0 against Morecambe. Gilbey scores his second of the night and MK Dons are going top unless Lincoln snatch a late winner against 10-man Oldham.
A five-star night for Grimsby! Elliott Embleton puts the icing on the cake. Grimsby lead Tranmere 5-2.
Shaun Miller gives Crewe 2-0 lead against Cambridge with four minutes left. Game over surely? Crewe heading for 15th.
READING PENALTY SAVED! Peacock-Farrell springs to his right to keep out McNulty's low effort after Sims was brought down in the box to turn it behind. Elland Road erupts in a chorus of cheers.
CHANCE! Alan Judge has the chance to level this enthralling game once more as he swivels and strikes from 20 yards, but his strike ends up behind the goal. Sums up the Bees' luck this season...
There's still life in Stevenage yet. Joel Byrom reduces the deficit to 3-2. It could be a nervy last 12 minutes for Swindon.
Jerry Yates equalises for Carlisle at Notts County with six minutes left. 1-1. Anybody's game!
Sunderland have seemingly finally put Barnsley to bed in this top of the table thriller, Luke O'Nien with the clincher to make it 4-2 and increase the distance between the two sides to five points.
Charlton may well have snatched all three points against Burton, Jason Pearce with what seems to be a late winner.
ROTHERHAM 2-1 QPR
SAVES! Luke Freeman denied the equaliser as Rodak keeps out a thunderous drive, before the Millers stopper somehow manages to keep out Eze's volley!
CLOSE! Bacuna finds space on the right and dribbles into the box. He holds onto the ball too long with options inside and Cooper slides in with an excellent challenge to clear.
Equaliser for Wycombe at Accrington, Scott Kashket making it all to play for in the final ten minutes.
Oxford seem to have finally rid themselves of plucky Barnsley as Muarcus Brownie has made it 4-2 with his second.
Elsewhere, Southend and Doncaster have doubled their leads against Scunthorpe and Blackpool respectively. 2-0 in both those games.
Penalty to Grimsby. Mitch Rose steps up and makes no mistake from 12 yards. Does that spell the end of Tranmere's resurgence? Grimsby lead 4-2.
Nicky Maynard scores his second goal of the game for Bury who lead 4-1 against Cheltenham.
OVER! No change in the scoreline at the New York Stadium but though QPR's threat is building, defender Semi Ajayi has just raced onto Towell's lay-off and curled a lovely effort just off target.
WIDE! Clarke and Saiz link up again as the former pulls the ball back from the byline and feeds his team-mate, who looks into the middle where Hernandez is waiting on the edge of the area.
He scuffs a first-time effort wide of the near post when Shackleton was better placed behind him had he left it.
CHANCE! Was this the chance for Bolton to get back into the game?! Clayton Donaldson plays a one-two with Christian Doidge, but as he breaks into the box, he scoops his disappointing effort over the bar!
Dead and buried? Byron Moore makes it 3-1 to Bury against Cheltenham. As it stands, Cheltenham are slipping into the relegation zone.
Rochdale won't give it up against Oxford halving the lead again, this time Callum Camps makes it 3-2.
Gillingham goalscorer Callum Reilly has now seen red against Bristol Rovers, the Gills will now look to hold onto their 2-0 advantage with ten men.
GOAL! BRENTFORD 2-3 SHEFF UTD (Clarke, 72)
The Blades take the lead once more at Griffin Park and Leon Clarke has bagged it! He takes Washington's cross into his feet and sweeps home the third unchallenged! Can the Bees react?
Leeds are back on the attack now. Saiz moves the ball to Hernandez on the left, he tries to touch it out of his feet and fire in on his right but Ilori watches him all the way and steps in to intercept.
SO CLOSE! Trybull gets his head on the end of Aarons' inch-perfect cross, but glances the free header wide! Will Norwich live to rue that missed chance?
LEAGUE ONE UPDATE
2-0 to Fleetwood now as Joey Barton's men make things more comfortable over Coventry with a Wes Burns strike. Just moments later the points are made safe as Ched Evans makes it 3-0.
There is also now daylight between Shrewsbury and Plymouth as Fejiri Okenabirhie makes it two for the Shrews.
WATCH: LEEDS TAKE THE LEAD
Here's how Stuart Dallas put Leeds in front against Reading...
GOAL! BRENTFORD 2-2 SHEFF UTD (Fleck OG, 65)
Game on at Griffin Park once more! Romaine Sawyers picks the ball up on the edge of the area, drifts out to the right and delivers the ball back to where it came from. Whether he meant it or not, his effort deflects off John Fleck and beyond Dean Henderson!
BRENTFORD 1-2 SHEFF UTD
NO PENALTY! A pass is drifted over to the far post by the Bees and Neal Maupay goes down under the challenge of Jack O'Connell. His appeals fall on deaf ears.
More big goals at the top of League Two! Alex Gilbey puts MK Dons 1-0 ahead against Morecambe. MK Dons will go two points clear at the top.
That's because Lincoln have equalised at 10-man Oldham. Michael O'Connor levels for Lincoln.
Tranmere's Paul Mullin reduces the deficit to 3-2 at Grimsby.
And struggling Notts County go 1-0 ahead against Carlisle. Elliott Hewitt with the opener on 63 minutes. Notts County out of the relegation zone as it stands.
Things are in danger of getting very nervy for Sunderland as Kieffer Moore scores his second of the evening for Barnsley to make it 3-2.
Gillingham have doubled their lead over Bristol Rovers with Callum Reilly finding the net to make it 2-0.
OVER! Another chance for the hosts to draw first blood against the below-par Canaries, but Henriksen's 25-yard effort clears the bar by a matter of inches! Who'll strike first in this one?
GOAL! LEEDS 1-0 READING (Dallas, 60)
Leeds took a while to get going on Saturday and they've finally done it again here. A lovely reverse pass from Saiz gives Douglas time to pick out a cross from the left, and he finds Roofe with a fizzed low delivery.
His first and second efforts are kept out by two more superb Jaakkola saves, but the loose ball eventually lands at Stuart Dallas' feet and he can't miss from four yards.
Daylight for Oxford as West Ham loanee Marcus Brownie puts them 3-1 up against Rochdale.
Peterborough have broken the deadlock at home to Wimbledon, Marcus Maddison with the breakthrough.
LEEDS 0-0 READING
WHAT A SAVE! Douglas whips in an outstanding ball from the left, about 15 yards inside the Reading half, and Roofe is flanked by two Reading defenders when it drops at the far post. He heads back across goal, attempting to nod it low, under Jaakkola, but the goalkeeper gets a big hand to it to stop it going in.
Some big goals in League Two. Mohammed Maouche gives 10-man Oldham 1-0 lead against Lincoln. As it stands, MK Dons are heading to the top despite drawing 0-0 with Morecambe.
With Sol Campbell waiting to take charge, Macclesfield go 1-0 up against promotion-chasing Exeter. Harry Smith with the goal on 54 minutes.
GOAL! SHEFF WED 1-0 BOLTON (Lees, 57)
At last, we have a breakthrough at Hillsborough! They've struggled to create much from open play, but the Owls take the lead just before the hour as Joey Pelupessy's corner is headed home by skipper Tom Lees!
SAVE! Smart stop from Darren Randolph as he tips the ball over the bar when Barker hit the shot from 18 yards out! You wouldn't bet against the hosts at the moment...
Leeds labouring a little at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa had made two changes at the break as Samu Saiz and Jack Clarke are came on for Ezgjan Alioski and Lewis Baker.
©2018 Sky UK