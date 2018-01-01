Championship
STOKE 2-0 IPSWICH
BRENTFORD 2-3 SWANSEA
MIDDLESBROUGH 1-1 BLACKBURN
WIGAN 0-1 DERBY
MILLWALL 2-2 HULL
LEEDS 2-1 QPR
NORWICH 3-2 BOLTON
N FOREST 0-1 PRESTON
SHEFF WED 2-2 ROTHERHAM
BIRMINGHAM 0-1 BRISTOL CITY
WEST BROM 2-2 ASTON VILLA
LEAGUE TWO RESULTS
LEAGUE ONE RESULTS
CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
There will be no comeback for Brentford. Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma scored for the home side but Swansea hold on for the victory.
STOKE 2-0 IPSWICH
Ince and Allen ensured a simple win for Stoke.
Moult made the difference at the City Ground.
NORWICH 3-2 BOLTON
A very dramatic finish at Carrow Road where Pukki fired in an injury-time winner minutes after Beevers equalised for Bolton.
SHEFF WED 2-2 ROTHERHAM
Joao scored twice for Wednesday either side of strikes from Smith and Towell to ensure the points were shared.
LEEDS 2-1 QPR
Leeds win at Elland Road! Two from Kemar Roofe turned things around after QPR had taken a first-half lead.
LEAGUE ONE UPDATE
Walsall have done it again! Luke Leahy gets his second in injury time and they now lead 2-1 against Coventry! Unbelievable!
WIGAN 0-1 DERBY
Naismith sent off for pulling back Wilson on the
quarter hour mark, with Marriott scoring the winner.
MILLWALL 2-2 HULL
Grosicki gave the visitors the lead with an early
goal, before Gregory levelled. O’Brien put Millwall ahead but then Hendriksen
earned Hull a point.
BIRMINGHAM 0-1 BRISTOL CITY
Famara Diedhiou's strike for Bristol City claims all three points at St Andrew's.
LEAGUE TWO UPDATE
Cheltenham back in front against Grimsby! Conor Thomas from the spot to make it 2-1.
And Forest Green have levelled at Yeovil! Reuben Reid with the goal late on there to make it 1-1.
MIDDLESBROUGH 1-1 BLACKBURN
Besic was sent off for pulling back Dack,
resulting in Mulgrew curling in the resulting free-kick to put Rovers ahead. Assombalonga
levelled things with a stunning goal after the break.
GOAL! NORWICH 3-2 BOLTON (Pukki, 90+4)
Bolton are made to pay for that red card as Teemu Pukki volleys home from close range in injury-time.
Walsall level against Coventry! It's now 1-1 as Luke Leahy strikes in stoppage time.
And Oxford look to have denied Peterborough all three points! James Henry scoring from the penalty spot to make it 2-2.
RED CARD! NORWICH 2-2 BOLTON (Ameobi, 90)
He got Bolton back into the game but Sammy Ameobi has now been given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow.
Swindon back in front against Newport! Kaiyne Woolery has put them 2-1 up against Newport.
While Port Vale have got themselves level! It's now 2-2 at Morecambe as Tom Pope nets.
GOAL! NORWICH 2-2 BOLTON (Beevers, 89)
Bolton have threatened for quite a while and they have their reward via Mark Beevers who reacts quickest to a Krul save to smash in the equaliser.
MIDDLESBROUGH 1-1 BLACKBURN
CHANCE! Assombalonga lobs the ball over the goalkeeper but Downing gets back to clear the ball off the line!
Burton 2-0 up against Shrewsbury as Scott Fraser scores, while Luton lead by the same scoreline against Fleetwood thanks to a Craig Morgan own goal.
Elsewhere, Blackpool lead Charlton 2-1. Nathan Delfouneso has restored their advantage late on.
CHANCE! Nearly an equaliser for Birmingham as Jutkiewicz gets his head on a free-kick, but his effort hits the bar.
James Norwood strikes yet again to give Tranmere a 1-0 lead against Cambridge, while Bury have moved into a 2-0 lead against Exeter. Byron Moore with the goal for the Shakers.
Port Vale have a lifeline as they peg Morecambe back to 2-1.
N FOREST 0-1 PRESTON
More firepower for Forest as they chase an equaliser against Preston.
GOAL! BRENTFORD 2-3 SWANSEA (Benrahma, 69)
Game on at Brentford!!! Said Benrahma curls in a beautiful free-kick and there is now just a goal in it at Griffin Park!
Plymouth have levelled for a third time against Bradford! It's 3-3 now as Freddie Ladapo scores for the home side at Home Park.
Peterborough back in front against Oxford! Siriki Dembele has made it 2-2 at London Road.
READING v SHEFF UTD TEAM NEWS
Reading: Jaakkola, Yiadom, Ilori, Blackett, Gunter, McCleary, Bacuna, Rinomhota, Sims, McNulty, Loader
Subs: Mannone, Baldock, Swift, Aluko, Barrow, Kelly, McIntyre
Sheff Utd: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Lundstram, Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Washington
Subs: Sharp, Coutts, Stearman, Duffy, Johnson, Moore, Cranie
GOAL! MILLWALL 2-2 HULL (Henriksen, 74)
Markus Henriksen gets Hull back on level terms at The Den.
MATCH ABANDONED! Water on the pitch at Accrington has caused havoc and their match with Sunderland is off!
It was 1-1 at the time.
GOAL! SHEFF WED 2-2 ROTHERHAM (Joao, 64)
It's two for Wednesday and two for Lucas Joao as the striker heads home the equaliser.
Rhys Browne strikes to give struggling Yeovil a 1-0 lead against Forest Green. Grimsby have pegged Cheltenham back to 1-1.
MK Dons are now 2-0 up against Carlisle and seem set to stay at the top of the table.
GOAL! STOKE 2-0 IPSWICH (Allen, 62)
Joe Allen doubles the lead for Stoke, leaving Ipswich with a mountain to claim.
GOAL! NORWICH 2-1 BOLTON (Ameobi, 64)
The Trotters are back in the game through Sammy Ameobi from close range.
GOAL! BIRMINGHAM 0-1 BRISTOL CITY (Diedhiou, 63)
Bristol City are ahead at St Andrew's! Famara Diedhiou has struck to break the deadlock and that could be a big goal for the Robins.
GOAL! MIDDLESBROUGH 1-1 BLACKBURN (Assombalonga, 63)
They might be down to 10 men but they are level thanks to a cracking goal from Britt Assombalonga.
Tom Eaves has fired Gillingham in front at Scunthorpe. 1-0 there.
Bradford take the lead for the third time against Plymouth as George Miller makes it 3-2. It's turning into a cracking game at Home Park.
Sunderland are 1-0 up at Accrington thanks to Chris Maguire and Doncaster have moved 4-0 ahead at Bristol Rovers. Mallik Wilks scoring again there.
GOAL! NORWICH 2-0 BOLTON (Stiepermann, 59)
Marco Stiepermann is slipped through by Vrancic and then strikes the ball beyond Alnwick from inside the area.
GOAL! N FOREST 0-1 PRESTON (Moult, 56)
Louis Moult has opened the scoring at the City Ground.
