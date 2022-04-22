Championship, League One and League Two LIVE!

Championship scores (All 3pm KO)FT: Luton 1-1 BlackpoolBirmingham vs MillwallBournemouth vs FulhamDerby vs Bristol CityHull vs ReadingPeterborough vs N Forest - How Peterborough can be relegatedSheff Utd vs CardiffStoke vs QPRSwansea vs MiddlesbroughWest Brom vs CoventryScores, tables & moreLeague One scores | Today's L1 permutationsLeague Two scores | Today's L2 permutations Watch Soccer Sat on SSN | Get Sky Sports| Bet with Sky BetSky Sports EFL Podcast: Listen & subscribe hereLIVE TABLES: Championship | League One | League Two