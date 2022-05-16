N Forest vs Sheff Utd LIVE! & highlights

Full Time: N Forest 1-2 Sheff Utd (Agg 3-3) - Forest win 3-2 on penalties - Live on Sky SportsForest win penalty shootout to reach Championship play-off finalGoalkeeper Samba the hero with extra-time saves and three in shootoutForest to face Huddersfield at Wembley on May 29 for place in Premier LeagueFleck completed Sheff Utd comeback to force extra timeGibbs-White grabbed Sheff Utd lifeline early in second halfJohnson rifled home to double Forest aggregate advantageTeam line-ups at the City Ground | Match stats Stream on NOW for £5.99 and save 50% | Get Sky Sports | Bet with Sky BetSky Sports EFL Podcast: Listen & subscribe here